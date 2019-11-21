Log in
Brightline : Publishes New Books to Support Leaders on Understanding and Delivering Transformation Initiatives

11/21/2019 | 08:07am EST

Leaders from around the globe are dealing with two major roadblocks to be successful in implementing their vision, deliver sustainable growth and deal with the most complex issues of our society. Research shows that only 1 in 10 organizations are able to implement all their strategic initiatives, and more impressive, when it comes to transformation, 70% of the transformation initiatives are failing. Forbes cites a $900 million worth of waste in 2018 alone.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005385/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

"Transformation efforts today are more likely to fail than succeed. We realized that there is a lot more we can do in the area of strategic transformation," said Sunil Prashara, President and CEO of Project Management Institute.

Brightline™, a Project Management Institute (PMI) initiative, officially released this week two new books at the Thinkers50 Gala Award and Global Peter Drucker Forum: The Transformation Playbook and Characterizing the Gap between Strategy and Implementation.

The Transformation Playbook, the third in a series of books produced in partnership with Thinkers50, discusses practices and examples of organizational transformation. As with the first two books in the series – Strategy@Work and The Chief Strategy Officer Playbook – Brightline gathered insights from an array of practitioners and thinkers. The articles contained in the book are truly a global and inspirational mix of insights and practical recommendations to help leaders navigate the complexities of transformation initiatives.

Characterizing the Gap Between Strategy and Implementation is the result of a symposium at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on 30 April and 1 May 2018, hosted by the MIT System Design and Management (SDM) and sponsored by the Brightline Initiative. Researchers from around the world met to understand and discuss what the “gap” between strategy and implementation is, including theory, applied research and cases. This book represents a record of some of these discussion, insights and practical recommendations to help leaders understand and close the strategy implementation gap.

Visit www.brightline.org/resources/books/ to download your copy of these new books and explore other resources to help you understand and succeed on transformation initiatives and strategy implementation at your organization.

About Brightline Initiative

Brightline™ is a Project Management Institute (PMI) initiative, together with leading global organizations, dedicated to helping executives’ bridge the expensive and unproductive gap between strategy design and delivery. Learn more at www.brightline.org.

Brightline Coalition

Project Management Institute – Boston Consulting Group – Bristol-Myers Squibb – Saudi Telecom Company – Lee Hecht Harrison – Agile Alliance – NetEase

Academic and Research Collaboration

Technical University of Denmark – MIT Consortium for Engineering Program Excellence – Duke Corporate Education – Insper – IESE – University of Tokyo Global Teamwork Lab – Blockchain Research Institute


© Business Wire 2019
