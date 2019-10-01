Log in
Brilliant AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/01/2019 | 03:55am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.10.2019 / 09:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: The National Lighting Company Ltd.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Meyer
Last name(s): Maslo
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brilliant AG

b) LEI
529900OW66JTFHJB5221 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005272702

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
50.00 EUR 5500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
50.00 EUR 5500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-09-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brilliant AG
Brilliantstraße 1
27442 Gnarrenburg
Germany
Internet: www.brilliant-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54133  01.10.2019 


© EQS 2019
