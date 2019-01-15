Brillio Announces Investment by Bain Capital Private Equity

Brillio,
a global digital technology consulting and solutions company, today
announced the signing of a definitive agreement for Bain Capital Private
Equity to acquire a majority stake in the company to further scale its
digital transformation offerings. Brillio will continue to be led by the
current management team, headed by Chief Executive Officer Raj Mamodia.
Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.
“We are honored to collaborate with Bain Capital Private Equity as we
continue to establish Brillio as the preferred transformation services
partner for our customers. In order to realize our goal of being one of
the world’s leading provider of digital solutions over the next five
years and achieve revenues of $500 million, this partnership is pivotal
as Bain Capital has a deep understanding of our industry and holds a
long-term view around the potential of digital transformation,” said Raj
Mamodia, CEO of Brillio. “This is a strong validation of Brillio’s
vision and strategy, and our track record of organic and
acquisition-driven growth. We welcome Bain Capital as a partner and are
excited about embarking on the next phase of our growth trajectory as we
continue to make our customers successful in the markets they serve.”
Since its inception, Brillio has built a full suite of services that
enterprises need as they embark on their digital journeys and transform
front office and back office functionality. “Brillio’s world-class
execution is evidenced by how we have become a preferred partner for our
customers. Within just a few years we have garnered awards and analyst
recognition for our ability to successfully manage a wide range of
digital transformation engagements from design to implementation,
including full-scale projects with global brands such as Verizon,
FordDirect, Move, Yokohama, Coats, and EventBrite amongst several
others,” said Mamodia.
“Over the last few years, we have built a close relationship with Raj
and his team as they have built Brillio into a disruptive business by
creating an agile, digital-first team of professionals who provide a
best-in-class delivery engine that delivers real-time impact for
customers,” said Pavninder Singh, a Managing Director at Bain Capital
Private Equity.
Bain Capital Private Equity has a long track record of partnering with
management teams of technology and digital services companies to
accelerate growth. The firm’s technology investments include
Bellsystem24, Waystar, Viewpoint, Blue Coat, BMC Software, Genpact,
QuEST Global Services, SunGard Data Systems, and VXI amongst many others.
“With its focus on new age technologies, partnerships with high-growth
cloud ecosystems and a high-quality delivery engine, we believe Brillio
is well-positioned to capitalize on digital disruption and look forward
to partnering to help the company scale through complementary
acquisitions and organic growth,” said Samonnoi Banerjee, a Managing
Director at Bain Capital Private Equity.
With Bain Capital’s support, Brillio will continue its focus on
delivering digital transformation by doubling down on its winning
engagement models. Customers can expect an increased focus on building
industry-specific capabilities and solutions in the areas of design,
experience, product engineering, AI, machine learning, blockchain, NLP,
cloud and analytics that deliver differentiated digital transformation
outcomes.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including
requisite regulatory approvals, and is expected to close during the
first quarter of 2019.
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is serving as legal counsel to Brillio.
Kirkland & Ellis is serving as legal counsel, and PwC as accounting
advisor to Bain Capital Private Equity.
About Brillio
Brillio is a leading global digital consulting and technology services
company focused on implementation of digital technologies for the
world's leading companies. Brillio uses proprietary methodologies to
help customers re-imagine their businesses and competitive advantages
and then rapidly develops and deploys disruptive industrial-grade
digital solutions using UX design, digital applications, big data
analytics, cloud, security and digital engineering. The 1,500+ strong
Brillio team is based in seven offices across three continents and
considers world-class customer satisfaction as its true north. To learn
more follow us @brillioglobal and visit our website at www.brillio.com.
About Bain Capital Private Equity
Bain Capital Private Equity (www.baincapitalprivateequity.com)
has partnered closely with management teams to provide the strategic
resources that build great companies and help them thrive since its
founding in 1984. Bain Capital Private Equity’s global team of
approximately 240 investment professionals creates value for its
portfolio companies through its global platform and depth of expertise
in key vertical industries including healthcare, consumer/retail,
financial and business services, industrials, and technology, media and
telecommunications. Bain Capital has 19 offices on four continents. The
firm has made primary or add-on investments in more than 760 companies
since its inception. In addition to private equity, Bain Capital invests
across asset classes including credit, public equity and venture
capital, managing approximately $105 billion in total and leveraging the
firm’s shared platform to capture opportunities in strategic areas of
focus.
