Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bringing the $200MM Bang to AZ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 07:01am EDT

WESTON, Fla., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bang Energy just acquired a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Phoenix, Arizona, for $52,323,000 million. This state-of-the-art facility will include newly engineered canning and manufacturing lines to produce Bang Energy at blistering speeds of 3,600 cans per minute! Production will also include other iconic beverage brands pioneered by Jack Owoc, Bang Energy CEO and CSO, including Stoked™, Bang Keto Coffee, and its newest innovation that has hit the nation by storm called, Bang Miami Cola™!

BANG® has skyrocketed in popularity becoming the fastest-growing beverage brand in America, leading the energy drink category in new beverage sales growth for the past 16 months. In many instances, Bang’s meteoric growth has outpaced leading energy drink competitors by over 100-fold! Bang also has crushed iconic brands like Coca Cola, Red Bull, Monster, Gatorade, and countless others, even while certain of these other brands have engaged in anticompetitive and other unlawful conduct that is the subject of pending litigation. This recent explosion in sales growth is one of the biggest milestones ever achieved in the 27-year history of the company.

“All in we expect to invest close to $200,000,000 in Phoenix, Arizona. Bang Energy is excited to operate in a city and state that laid out the red carpet for us and values our brilliant partnership. Phoenix is also home to Hensley Beverage Company who is our #1 US distributor. We are thrilled to align ourselves with Andy McCain and the highly valued Hensley staff.” – Jack Owoc CEO, CSO Bang Energy

The new 397,000 square foot facility in Phoenix, Arizona, will complement Bang’s forthcoming 823,577 square foot manufacturing and distribution facility and world headquarter in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

About Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc., d/b/a VPX Sports (“VPX”), and as Bang Energy:

Bang Energy has been producing epic performance beverages and sports nutrition products for more than 27 years. The company is unrelenting in its pursuit of creating trendsetting inventions that enhance both physical appearance and physical performance. These innovations, including BANG® ENERGY DRINK, are backed by 28 landmark, human-subject studies at UCLA, University of South Alabama, Florida State University, Baylor, University of Southern Maine, Memphis University, College of New Jersey, FIU, Nova University, and other top universities in the country.

Likewise, Bang Energy’s cutting-edge marketing, advanced distribution systems, and meteoric growth have been featured by prestigious news and business research outlets such as Forbes and Wells Fargo.

Bang® is sold in remarkable retailers, such as Circle K, 7 Eleven, Publix, Walmart, CVS, Kroger, HyVee, and others. Bang Energy is the #1 selling beverage of all time in the world’s largest health food retailers: GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe as well as being the #1 selling beverage in the world’s largest sports nutrition distributor, Europa Sports Products.

Bang Energy is led by the world's leading authority, author, and developer of performance-enhancing beverages and sports nutrition—Founder and CEO, Jack Owoc. For daily trendsetting performance and business updates stay connected by following Jack Owoc on Instagram: @BangEnergy.CEO.

Please also visit Bang Energy’s website: Bang-Energy.com and follow the company on Instagram at @bangenergy for continuous updates, workout tips, and supplement research.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18e40e18-f50a-4f09-84f8-75d8e5abe770

Primary Logo

BRINGING THE $200MM BANG TO AZ!

New Bang® Energy 397,000 square foot facility in Phoenix, Arizona is Expected to Bring 300+ New Jobs to the area.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:16aBOSTON PROPERTIES : and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Announce Joint Venture to Develop Class A Office Campus in San Jose, California
BU
07:15aAMAZON COM : Grocery-Store Plan Moves Ahead With Los Angeles Leases
DJ
07:15aMANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07:15aMITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Signs Landmark Contract for Estelle® in the United States With Mayne Pharma
AQ
07:15aACACIA PHARMA : PDMR Dealing/Issue of Equity
AQ
07:15aUganda Says Standoff With Oil Companies Will Delay Production
DJ
07:14aALIEN METALS LIMITED : - Significant Potential for Development of Silver Projects
PR
07:13aAIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL : Notification of a joint venture agreement for establishing a new joint venture company to provide security services at all airports under AOT's responsibility
PU
07:13aFRAPORT : and e-Novia Trialed Guide Robot YAPE at Frankfurt Airport
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : One strong nationwide postal network for the Netherlands
2Major U.S. investors have billions at risk in Chinese stocks
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : Erika Söderberg Johnson leaves Biotage
5AEGON N.V. : "Built on lie" funds face tougher rules starting in 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group