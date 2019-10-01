BRINGING THE $200MM BANG TO AZ!

WESTON, Fla., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bang Energy just acquired a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Phoenix, Arizona, for $52,323,000 million. This state-of-the-art facility will include newly engineered canning and manufacturing lines to produce Bang Energy at blistering speeds of 3,600 cans per minute! Production will also include other iconic beverage brands pioneered by Jack Owoc, Bang Energy CEO and CSO, including Stoked™, Bang Keto Coffee, and its newest innovation that has hit the nation by storm called, Bang Miami Cola™!



BANG® has skyrocketed in popularity becoming the fastest-growing beverage brand in America, leading the energy drink category in new beverage sales growth for the past 16 months. In many instances, Bang’s meteoric growth has outpaced leading energy drink competitors by over 100-fold! Bang also has crushed iconic brands like Coca Cola, Red Bull, Monster, Gatorade, and countless others, even while certain of these other brands have engaged in anticompetitive and other unlawful conduct that is the subject of pending litigation. This recent explosion in sales growth is one of the biggest milestones ever achieved in the 27-year history of the company.

“All in we expect to invest close to $200,000,000 in Phoenix, Arizona. Bang Energy is excited to operate in a city and state that laid out the red carpet for us and values our brilliant partnership. Phoenix is also home to Hensley Beverage Company who is our #1 US distributor. We are thrilled to align ourselves with Andy McCain and the highly valued Hensley staff.” – Jack Owoc CEO, CSO Bang Energy

The new 397,000 square foot facility in Phoenix, Arizona, will complement Bang’s forthcoming 823,577 square foot manufacturing and distribution facility and world headquarter in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

About Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc., d/b/a VPX Sports (“VPX”), and as Bang Energy:

Bang Energy has been producing epic performance beverages and sports nutrition products for more than 27 years. The company is unrelenting in its pursuit of creating trendsetting inventions that enhance both physical appearance and physical performance. These innovations, including BANG® ENERGY DRINK, are backed by 28 landmark, human-subject studies at UCLA, University of South Alabama, Florida State University, Baylor, University of Southern Maine, Memphis University, College of New Jersey, FIU, Nova University, and other top universities in the country.

Likewise, Bang Energy’s cutting-edge marketing, advanced distribution systems, and meteoric growth have been featured by prestigious news and business research outlets such as Forbes and Wells Fargo.

Bang® is sold in remarkable retailers, such as Circle K, 7 Eleven, Publix, Walmart, CVS, Kroger, HyVee, and others. Bang Energy is the #1 selling beverage of all time in the world’s largest health food retailers: GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe as well as being the #1 selling beverage in the world’s largest sports nutrition distributor, Europa Sports Products.

