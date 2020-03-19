Bringoz : Offers Free Home Delivery Service Support to Retailers Addressing COVID-19 Crisis

In response to the continued escalation of COVID-19 globally and the unprecedented increase in home-delivery demand, Bringoz, a SaaS-based logistics platform, is offering retailers its experience, expertise and technology platform free-of-charge. The company helps retailers and others create and scale their in-house delivery operations.

The spreading Coronavirus pandemic is drastically reducing consumers’ options with regards to purchasing necessary products. This has been especially significant for high-risk individuals, who are older and/or immune-compromised.

“The Bringoz platform enabled us to respond swiftly to a fast-developing situation and increase our delivery capacity in a short period of time," said the CIO of a 12-location grocery chain located in the Tri-State area. "Demand from in-store customers trying to deliver groceries to at-risk relatives and e-commerce orders has skyrocketed and the technology helps us to fulfill that demand fast and accurately."

Grocers, pharmacies and liquor stores are seeing the biggest spikes in demand for home-delivery requests. The Bringoz platform, which through proprietary technology is currently helping dozens of companies manage their automated delivery operations, has seen the number of transactions nearly doubling during the last month.

”Stores’ rapid decline in traffic isn’t aligning with reduced demand,” said Bringoz co-founder and CEO Doron Bakchy. “Purchasing volume is dramatically shifting to delivery-related channels and we are willing to share the best practices we developed over the years to help companies meet these challenges.”

Bringoz is an End-to-End delivery management platform that consolidates multiple sources of delivery demand, including websites, mobile apps, in-store delivery requests and third-party marketplaces into a true 360-degree control tower. Using proprietary technology to optimize routes, batch deliveries, automate dispatching, reduce risk and give real-time visibility into the delivery process, companies use the Bringoz platform to deliver accurate and timely service, even under the most challenging circumstances.

“Delivery is likely to be a preferred method of purchasing by consumers going forward. There is a lot of uncertainty on how long the current situation may last but we at Bringoz would like to be part of the solution, now and once we get the all-clear,” said Chen Grazutis, co-founder and general manager of North America at Bringoz. “One thing is for sure - for many categories, home-delivery will be considered table stakes in their go-to-market strategy.”

About Bringoz:

Bringoz helps companies streamline their logistics processes, increasing efficiency and overall profitability. We use technology to bridge the gap between an ever growing demand for omni-channel fulfillment and the challenges of real-world, physical constraints.

Our mission is to empower businesses to deliver faster, seamless and cost effective service to their customers. To provide businesses of all sizes the advanced logistics technology required to scale and remain competitive in today’s demanding market. More information is available at https://www.bringoz.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005499/en/