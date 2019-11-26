Brinqa Selected as SC Media 2020 Trust Award Finalist for Leading Cyber Risk Management Platform

Panel of 60+ Judges and SC Labs Reviews Team Honor Brinqa for Uniquely Transforming Data Collected into Powerful Insights and Strategies for Organizations to Address Cyber Risk

Brinqa™, a leader in Cyber Risk Management, today announced that its Cyber Risk Management Platform has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the Best Risk/Policy Management Solution awards category for the 2020 SC Awards. The finalists and winners of the Trust Awards are chosen by an expert panel of judges with extensive knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity industry. Winners will be announced at the SC Awards ceremony on Feb. 25, 2020, in San Francisco.

Brinqa Cyber Risk Services were built for security; transforming security, context and threat data into insights that empower organizations to own their cyber risk. Brinqa Cyber Risk Graph – the knowledge graph for cybersecurity – connects all relevant security and business data, establishes a common risk language, and powers cybersecurity insights and outcomes. Brinqa Cyber Risk Services apply this knowledge to uniquely inform risk management strategies, standardize security data management and analysis, improve communication between teams, deliver actionable insights, and automate risk remediation.

“Trust Awards nominees go through a rigorous and exacting evaluation process headed by a panel of more than 60 judges and the SC Labs product reviews team,” said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. “The cybersecurity vendor space is growing ever more crowded, but this year’s Trust Award finalists have differentiated themselves by offering best-in-class capabilities and user-friendly experiences. For this reason, Brinqa has earned its place among the top solution providers in its category.”

Now in its 23rd year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity professionals, products and services. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities. Vendors and service providers who offer a product and/or service for the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit or other industries are eligible for the SC Awards’ Trust Award category.

“It is an honor to be named an SC Awards finalist as one of the industry’s best Cyber Risk Management Solutions by the program’s esteemed panel of expert judges and the SC Labs product reviews team,” said Amad Fida, CEO of Brinqa. “Brinqa is helping customers identify, prioritize, and remediate the most critical, impactful, and imminent risks and weaknesses in their technology environment — through graph analytics, data-driven insights, and process automation. This nomination recognizes our commitment to providing innovative solutions to the most pressing cyber risk management challenges.”

The SC Awards gala honoring the winners attracts top professionals in the cybersecurity community and provides an invaluable opportunity for networking. To register for the 2020 SC Awards gala, please visit https://www.scawardsus.com/.

About SC Media

SC Media is cybersecurity. For over 30 years, it has armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams. In addition to its comprehensive website, SC Media offers magazines, ebooks, and newsletters. It also hosts digital and live events such as SC Awards and RiskSec to provide cybersecurity professionals all the information needed to safeguard their organizations and contribute to their longevity and success.

About Brinqa

Brinqa is the creator of the industry’s only comprehensive Cyber Risk Management platform. Built to scale with size and scope, Brinqa’s award-winning solutions are proven at some of the largest enterprise technology infrastructures in the world. With 100+ connectors to a diverse collection of cybersecurity and business data sources, Brinqa solutions allow organizations to start off by focusing on their most critical attack surfaces and gradually expand the scope to complete cyber risk management coverage. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.brinqa.com and follow the company on Twitter @brinqa.

Brinqa is a trademark of Brinqa, Inc., in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005230/en/