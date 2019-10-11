Brio Nutrition : Launches GMP Certified Line of Broad-Spectrum, Water Soluble Premium CBD Products for Authentic Overall Health and Wellness

Brio Nutrition is One of Few Companies in the CBD Market Using CGMP Manufacturing Processes with Rigorous Third-Party Testing

Brio Nutrition, a premium CBD products provider, announced the release of a complete line of health and wellness CBD products that are 100% broad spectrum and hemp-derived with a majority of formulas that are also water soluble. Twelve separate products were included in today’s launch, ranging from edibles for the entire family, including pets, to a complete line of topicals for your health and beauty regime aimed to provide the highest quality hemp derivatives and formulations.

Brio Nutrition’s products are Broad-Spectrum, removing any customer concerns about ingesting THC. Broad-Spectrum contains all of the hemp plant’s natural benefits including terpines, flavonoids, omegas, proteins and vitamins. Because our bodies are made up of over 60% water, Brio Nutrition has a unique offering of water soluble – dispersible products, which provides maximum absorption into the body, even deep tissue absorption.

Brio Nutrition also announced that it’s one of the few companies in the industry that meets CGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) standards with its U.S.-based GMP certified facility. This guarantees that Brio’s products are made in accordance with all applicable state and federal regulations, with complete transparency throughout the manufacturing process. With Brio’s CGMP advantage, all products are guaranteed to meet the claim on the label. In addition, Brio conducts rigorous third-party testing that includes both raw material and finished product testing, ensuring 100% quality and transparency. Each Brio Nutrition package has a QR code for every product lot which includes clearly stated lab results ensuring proof of zero THC levels or heavy metals.

“We are excited to bring these premium CBD products with the highest quality hemp ingredients to the marketplace to help consumers live, and to live well,” said Mike Shell, Co-Founder and CEO, Brio Nutrition. “To accomplish this, we have partnered with one of the premier dietary supplement manufacturing facilities in the U.S. to create the cleanest, highest quality products that promote overall wellness. Our CGMP manufacturing guarantee and sourcing the highest-quality CBD for our products are core practices of Brio Nutrition. To accomplish the levels of quality that we strive for, we only use broad-spectrum cannabidiol that has been naturally extracted and is plant-based. This ensures that our products contain zero THC while still allowing for full terpine absorption. We are truly committed to providing the highest quality premium CBD products available. We can’t wait for customers across the nation to try the products and experience the benefits that include supporting cartilage and healthy joint function as well as promoting sleep and healthy inflammation response.”

The Brio Nutrition Product Line:

Ingestibles

Creamer: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 310mg CBD per 16 fluid ounce bottle with 7mg Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), Keto, Vegan and Non-Dairy

Focus: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 16.7mg CBD per 2 fluid ounce bottle with 50mg natural caffeine, 250mg Alpha GPC and 20mg Huperzia Moss Extract

Gummies: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 500mg CBD per container, 30 servings, Gluten Free, available in Orange or Grape

Nano: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 500mg per 1 fluid ounce bottle, water soluble CBD oil, 30 servings, MCT, Vegan, Gluten Free. Available in Vanilla and Orange Creamsicle

Caps: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 1000mg CBD per 30ct bottle, 30+ terpines including beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Terpinolene, Myrcene, Linalool

Drift: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 1000mg CBD per 30ct bottle, Micro-Encapsulated Melatonin Beads, 30+ terpines including beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Terpinolene, Myrcene

Fizz: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 200mg per bottle, Electrolyte Effervescent Tablet

Pet: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 500mg per 1 fluid ounce bottle, salmon oil, 150 servings based on weight, MCT, Gluten Free

Topicals

Cream: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 200mg of CBD per ounce, Phlojel Ultra (Transdermal Organogel), Essential Oils, Cacao Butter, Shea Butter, Vitamin E

Drift: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 200mg of CBD per ounce, Phlojel Ultra (Transdermal Organogel), Melatonin, Gaba, Essential Oils, Cacao Butter, Shea Butter, Vitamin E

Dermal: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 200mg of CBD per bottle, Transdermal Penetration, Essential Oils, Assists with Healthy Inflammation Response

Feet: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 200mg of CBD per ounce, Essential Oils, Cacao Butter, Shea Butter, Vitamin E

Brio Nutrition will debut the product line at The Original CBD Mountain Expo, in Denver, Colorado, October 11-12, 2019, booth number 304.

About Brio Nutrition

Based in Dallas, Texas, Brio Nutrition is a premium CBD product developer that strives to use the highest quality hemp derivatives and formulations to create a product line for a better life. For more information about the company and its premium line of CBD products, please visit www.brionutrition.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005124/en/