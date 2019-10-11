Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Brio Nutrition : Launches GMP Certified Line of Broad-Spectrum, Water Soluble Premium CBD Products for Authentic Overall Health and Wellness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 09:02am EDT

Brio Nutrition is One of Few Companies in the CBD Market Using CGMP Manufacturing Processes with Rigorous Third-Party Testing

Brio Nutrition, a premium CBD products provider, announced the release of a complete line of health and wellness CBD products that are 100% broad spectrum and hemp-derived with a majority of formulas that are also water soluble. Twelve separate products were included in today’s launch, ranging from edibles for the entire family, including pets, to a complete line of topicals for your health and beauty regime aimed to provide the highest quality hemp derivatives and formulations.

Brio Nutrition’s products are Broad-Spectrum, removing any customer concerns about ingesting THC. Broad-Spectrum contains all of the hemp plant’s natural benefits including terpines, flavonoids, omegas, proteins and vitamins. Because our bodies are made up of over 60% water, Brio Nutrition has a unique offering of water soluble – dispersible products, which provides maximum absorption into the body, even deep tissue absorption.

Brio Nutrition also announced that it’s one of the few companies in the industry that meets CGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) standards with its U.S.-based GMP certified facility. This guarantees that Brio’s products are made in accordance with all applicable state and federal regulations, with complete transparency throughout the manufacturing process. With Brio’s CGMP advantage, all products are guaranteed to meet the claim on the label. In addition, Brio conducts rigorous third-party testing that includes both raw material and finished product testing, ensuring 100% quality and transparency. Each Brio Nutrition package has a QR code for every product lot which includes clearly stated lab results ensuring proof of zero THC levels or heavy metals.

“We are excited to bring these premium CBD products with the highest quality hemp ingredients to the marketplace to help consumers live, and to live well,” said Mike Shell, Co-Founder and CEO, Brio Nutrition. “To accomplish this, we have partnered with one of the premier dietary supplement manufacturing facilities in the U.S. to create the cleanest, highest quality products that promote overall wellness. Our CGMP manufacturing guarantee and sourcing the highest-quality CBD for our products are core practices of Brio Nutrition. To accomplish the levels of quality that we strive for, we only use broad-spectrum cannabidiol that has been naturally extracted and is plant-based. This ensures that our products contain zero THC while still allowing for full terpine absorption. We are truly committed to providing the highest quality premium CBD products available. We can’t wait for customers across the nation to try the products and experience the benefits that include supporting cartilage and healthy joint function as well as promoting sleep and healthy inflammation response.”

The Brio Nutrition Product Line:

Ingestibles

  • Creamer: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 310mg CBD per 16 fluid ounce bottle with 7mg Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), Keto, Vegan and Non-Dairy
  • Focus: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 16.7mg CBD per 2 fluid ounce bottle with 50mg natural caffeine, 250mg Alpha GPC and 20mg Huperzia Moss Extract
  • Gummies: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 500mg CBD per container, 30 servings, Gluten Free, available in Orange or Grape
  • Nano: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 500mg per 1 fluid ounce bottle, water soluble CBD oil, 30 servings, MCT, Vegan, Gluten Free. Available in Vanilla and Orange Creamsicle
  • Caps: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 1000mg CBD per 30ct bottle, 30+ terpines including beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Terpinolene, Myrcene, Linalool
  • Drift: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 1000mg CBD per 30ct bottle, Micro-Encapsulated Melatonin Beads, 30+ terpines including beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Terpinolene, Myrcene
  • Fizz: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 200mg per bottle, Electrolyte Effervescent Tablet
  • Pet: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 500mg per 1 fluid ounce bottle, salmon oil, 150 servings based on weight, MCT, Gluten Free

Topicals

  • Cream: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 200mg of CBD per ounce, Phlojel Ultra (Transdermal Organogel), Essential Oils, Cacao Butter, Shea Butter, Vitamin E
  • Drift: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 200mg of CBD per ounce, Phlojel Ultra (Transdermal Organogel), Melatonin, Gaba, Essential Oils, Cacao Butter, Shea Butter, Vitamin E
  • Dermal: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 200mg of CBD per bottle, Transdermal Penetration, Essential Oils, Assists with Healthy Inflammation Response
  • Feet: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract (85% CBD), 200mg of CBD per ounce, Essential Oils, Cacao Butter, Shea Butter, Vitamin E

Brio Nutrition will debut the product line at The Original CBD Mountain Expo, in Denver, Colorado, October 11-12, 2019, booth number 304.

About Brio Nutrition

Based in Dallas, Texas, Brio Nutrition is a premium CBD product developer that strives to use the highest quality hemp derivatives and formulations to create a product line for a better life. For more information about the company and its premium line of CBD products, please visit www.brionutrition.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:36aHAWKEYE SYSTEM : ' Radiant Images Installs Volumetric Light Field Capture System AXA Stage for Sony Innovation Studios
AQ
09:36aAB INBEV - 10.10.19CHRISTIANNA PAYNE : A Career in Construction Budding From a Passion for STEM
AQ
09:36aFLSMIDTH : urges for new partnerships to accelerate sustainability efforts
AQ
09:36aKINTAVAR EXPLORATION : announces 1st summer 2019 exploration results channel sample returns 0.40% Cu over 30.5m grab samples return grades of up to 1.62% Cu
AQ
09:36aGALAXY DIGITAL : Capital Management September 2019 Month End AUM
AQ
09:36aBASF : ADAMA - Agricultural industry leaders join forces to introduce closed transfer system technology for European farmers
AQ
09:36aGALLIFORD TRY : secures GBP340 million worth of water frameworks
AQ
09:36aBWR EXPLORATION INC : . and Puma Exploration Inc. extend and amend Little Stull Lake Property Agreemen
AQ
09:36aOBRASCÓN HUARTE LAIN S A : OHL - Significant Event Fitch Rating
AQ
09:36aIzon Announces Assembled Syndicate for Brokered Private Placement Led by Gravitas Securities Inc
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2With U.S. tariffs looming, China drums up hope for a partial trade deal
3PUBLICIS GROUPE : Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ
4SAP AG : SAP : Shares Climb After Strong Third Quarter
5FTSE 100 : UK stocks rally as Brexit deal hopes grow; mid-caps soar 2%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group