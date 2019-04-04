Brisbane Broncos : 5 April 2019 - Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

The Board of Directors of Brisbane Broncos Limited ('the Company') is responsible for the corporate governance framework of the Group and is committed to applying the ASX Corporate Governance Council Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (ASX Principles). The Board guides and monitors the business affairs of the Group on behalf of its shareholders by whom they are elected and to whom they are accountable. It is a requirement of the Board that the Company maintain high standards of ethics and integrity at all times.

The ASX Principles are an important regulatory guide for listed companies reporting on their corporate governance practices. Under ASX Listing Rule 4.10.3, listed companies must disclose the extent to which they have followed ASX Principles, and if any of the recommendations have not been followed, explain why. Where practical, the Group has complied with the ASX Principles. However, there are some instances whereby due to the size of the Board or News Corporation's substantial shareholding in the Company, it is not considered economical or practical to implement particular Recommendations. The Company's compliance with ASX Principles are disclosed below.

The information in this statement is current as at 20 February 2019 and has been approved by the Board.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WEBSITE

Brisbane Broncos Limited's corporate governance practices were in place throughout the year ended 31 December 2018. Important information relating to the Company's corporate governance policies and practices are set out on the Company's website at www.broncos.com.au. The Company will continue to update its policies and practices to reflect developing corporate governance requirements.

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITY OF THE BOARD

The Board's Duties

The Board acts on behalf of and is accountable to the shareholders. It seeks to identify the expectations of the shareholders, as well as other regulatory and ethical expectations and obligations and strives to meet them. In addition, the Board provides leadership, establishes broad corporate policies, and is responsible for identifying areas of significant business risk and ensuring arrangements are in place to adequately manage those risks. It also addresses issues relating to internal controls and approaches to risk management.

The role of the Board is to oversee and guide the management of the Group with the aim of protecting and enhancing the interests of its shareholders and taking into account the interests of other stakeholders including employees and the wider community.

The Board operates in accordance with a formal Charter which outlines its roles and responsibilities. It clearly establishes the relationship between the Board and management and describes their functions and responsibilities. The Board Charter was last reviewed on 21 February 2018. A copy of this document is available on the corporate section of the Brisbane Broncos website.

The Board is responsible for setting the strategic direction of the Group, establishing goals for management and monitoring the achievement of those goals. During 2017, the Board and management completed a comprehensive review and revision of the Company's Strategic Plan. An updated three-year Strategic Plan for 2017 to 2019 was approved by the Board at that time. The Board and management continually review and monitor the Group's performance in line with the Strategic Plan's objectives.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Group and reports to the Board on key management and operational issues. The Board ensures that the CEO is appropriately qualified and experienced to discharge his responsibilities and has procedures in place to assess the performance of the CEO on behalf of the shareholders. The Board also appoints the Company Secretary. The Company Secretary is responsible for coordination of all Board business including agendas, minutes, communication with regulatory bodies and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and all other filings.

The Board is responsible for overseeing the financial position and for monitoring the business and affairs on behalf of the shareholders, by whom the directors are elected and to whom they are accountable.

Various information reports are regularly sent to the Board in order to keep them informed of the Group's business. Directors also receive monthly operating and financial reports and have access to senior management at Board and Committee meetings. The Board holds regular meetings (average 8) each year and special meetings if necessary.

The responsibility for the operation and administration of the Group is delegated, by the Board, to the CEO and the executive management team. It is the Board's responsibility to appoint or remove the CEO and to ratify the appointment or removal of key executives and the Company Secretary. The Board ensures that this executive team is appropriately qualified and experienced to discharge their responsibilities and has in place procedures to assess the performance of the CEO and executive management team. The Board ensures appropriate resources are available to senior executives to enable them to achieve performance objectives.