Brisbane Broncos : 5 April 2019 - Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT (CONTINUED)
AUDIT COMMITTEE (CONTINUED)
Due to its size, the Company does not have an internal audit function, however it is Company policy for management to regularly conduct an assessment of the following:
Adequacy, appropriateness and effectiveness of accounting and operating controls.
Management processes supporting external reporting.
A continuous improvement program for accounting and operating controls.
Extent of compliance with Group policies and procedures.
Accuracy and security over data and information.
Accountability for Group's assets to safeguard against loss.
Continual review of the cost structure of the business in an attempt to identify inefficiencies.
Economy and efficiency with which resources are employed.
If deficiencies in any of the above are identified, management will promptly implement a policy to overcome the deficiency.
The Audit Committee is also responsible for monitoring the independence and suitability of the external auditors and all professional advisors. For additional details regarding the Audit Committee, including a copy of its charter, please refer to the Brisbane Broncos website. For the names, qualifications and skills of the members of the Audit Committee and the number of meetings attended, please refer to the Directors' Report.
PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF BOARD AND KEY EXECUTIVES
The performance of the Board and key executives is reviewed regularly against both measurable and qualitative indicators. The Group has a formal, documented performance management process in place for the review and evaluation of all employees, including key executives. This occurs on an annual basis. During the reporting period, the CEO conducted written and verbal performance evaluations for all senior executives and managers assessing their results against individualised Performance Contracts. This performance review process is extended to all staff throughout the organisation. These documents also address the personal development of employees and assess how well staff have demonstrated adherence to Brisbane Broncos Core Values whilst performing their roles. This process occurs in November and December each year and is extensively documented. It involves assessment of personalised measurable key targets, objectives and performance indicators, and comparing these to results achieved by reviewing qualitative and quantitative performance criteria.
A formal, documented review process is also in place for the Board of Directors. The directors annually review their own individual and collective performance and that of the Chairman and CEO. The performance criteria against which directors and executives are assessed is aligned with the financial and non-financial objectives of the Group. The Board evaluation process was completed in January 2019. Directors whose performance is consistently unsatisfactory may be asked to retire.
As mentioned previously, due to the small size of the Board, a separate Remuneration Committee has not been established. The Board as a whole assesses the appropriateness of the nature and the amount of remuneration of non-executive directors and executives on a periodic basis by reference to relevant employment market conditions.
DISCLOSURES ABOUT DIRECTORS
Details of the directors' remuneration and retirement benefits are disclosed in note 26(a) and in the Directors' Report. Details of the indemnity given to directors are disclosed in the Directors' Report. Details of directors' shareholdings are disclosed in note 26(b) and in the Directors' Report.
RISK
The Board has a proactive approach to risk management. The identification and effective management of risk, including calculated risk-taking is viewed as an important part of the Group's approach to creating long-term shareholder value. In recognition of this, the Board determines the Company's risk profile and is responsible for overseeing and approving risk management strategy and policies, internal compliance and internal control. In doing so, the Board has taken the view that all Board members are to be a part of this process and as such has not established a separate Risk Management Committee.
During the reporting period, the Board and senior executives conducted an annual review of the Company's risk management systems and strategies. Risks have been identified and the Group's risk register, risk matrix and risk management policy have been reviewed and updated. Action plans for the most significant risks are documented.