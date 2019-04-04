Log in
Brisbane Broncos : 5 April 2019 - Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G

04/04/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

5 April 2019

To: ASX Company Announcements Platform

BRISBANE BRONCOS LIMITED

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND APPENDIX 4G

In accordance with ASX Listing Rules 4.7 and 4.10.3, a copy of Brisbane Broncos Limited's Corporate Governance Statement and the Appendix 4G concerning that statement are attached.

Louise Lanigan

Company Secretary

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

The Board of Directors of Brisbane Broncos Limited ('the Company') is responsible for the corporate governance framework of the Group and is committed to applying the ASX Corporate Governance Council Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (ASX Principles). The Board guides and monitors the business affairs of the Group on behalf of its shareholders by whom they are elected and to whom they are accountable. It is a requirement of the Board that the Company maintain high standards of ethics and integrity at all times.

The ASX Principles are an important regulatory guide for listed companies reporting on their corporate governance practices. Under ASX Listing Rule 4.10.3, listed companies must disclose the extent to which they have followed ASX Principles, and if any of the recommendations have not been followed, explain why. Where practical, the Group has complied with the ASX Principles. However, there are some instances whereby due to the size of the Board or News Corporation's substantial shareholding in the Company, it is not considered economical or practical to implement particular Recommendations. The Company's compliance with ASX Principles are disclosed below.

The information in this statement is current as at 20 February 2019 and has been approved by the Board.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WEBSITE

Brisbane Broncos Limited's corporate governance practices were in place throughout the year ended 31 December 2018. Important information relating to the Company's corporate governance policies and practices are set out on the Company's website at www.broncos.com.au. The Company will continue to update its policies and practices to reflect developing corporate governance requirements.

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITY OF THE BOARD

The Board's Duties

The Board acts on behalf of and is accountable to the shareholders. It seeks to identify the expectations of the shareholders, as well as other regulatory and ethical expectations and obligations and strives to meet them. In addition, the Board provides leadership, establishes broad corporate policies, and is responsible for identifying areas of significant business risk and ensuring arrangements are in place to adequately manage those risks. It also addresses issues relating to internal controls and approaches to risk management.

The role of the Board is to oversee and guide the management of the Group with the aim of protecting and enhancing the interests of its shareholders and taking into account the interests of other stakeholders including employees and the wider community.

The Board operates in accordance with a formal Charter which outlines its roles and responsibilities. It clearly establishes the relationship between the Board and management and describes their functions and responsibilities. The Board Charter was last reviewed on 21 February 2018. A copy of this document is available on the corporate section of the Brisbane Broncos website.

The Board is responsible for setting the strategic direction of the Group, establishing goals for management and monitoring the achievement of those goals. During 2017, the Board and management completed a comprehensive review and revision of the Company's Strategic Plan. An updated three-year Strategic Plan for 2017 to 2019 was approved by the Board at that time. The Board and management continually review and monitor the Group's performance in line with the Strategic Plan's objectives.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Group and reports to the Board on key management and operational issues. The Board ensures that the CEO is appropriately qualified and experienced to discharge his responsibilities and has procedures in place to assess the performance of the CEO on behalf of the shareholders. The Board also appoints the Company Secretary. The Company Secretary is responsible for coordination of all Board business including agendas, minutes, communication with regulatory bodies and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and all other filings.

The Board is responsible for overseeing the financial position and for monitoring the business and affairs on behalf of the shareholders, by whom the directors are elected and to whom they are accountable.

Various information reports are regularly sent to the Board in order to keep them informed of the Group's business. Directors also receive monthly operating and financial reports and have access to senior management at Board and Committee meetings. The Board holds regular meetings (average 8) each year and special meetings if necessary.

The responsibility for the operation and administration of the Group is delegated, by the Board, to the CEO and the executive management team. It is the Board's responsibility to appoint or remove the CEO and to ratify the appointment or removal of key executives and the Company Secretary. The Board ensures that this executive team is appropriately qualified and experienced to discharge their responsibilities and has in place procedures to assess the performance of the CEO and executive management team. The Board ensures appropriate resources are available to senior executives to enable them to achieve performance objectives.

BRISBANE BRONCOS LIMITED AND ITS CONTROLLED ENTITIES

1

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT (CONTINUED)

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITY OF THE BOARD (CONTINUED)

The Board's Duties (continued)

As the current Board comprises only five directors, it is considered logical and more practical that the Board as a whole address all matters of the business in relation to Risk, Nomination and Remuneration. Accordingly, it is not considered necessary to establish separate committees for these functions.

The Board has established a separate Audit Committee which is comprised of three (3) members. To support the Group's corporate governance focus, the Audit Committee operates in accordance with a Charter approved by the Board. A copy of this document is available on the corporate section of the Brisbane Broncos website. Further information in relation to the operation and composition of the Audit Committee is outlined below.

The Board's execution of its role and responsibilities ensure that management's objectives and activities are aligned with the expectations and risk identified by the Board. The Board has a number of mechanisms in place to ensure this is achieved including:

Monitoring the effectiveness of the Company's governance practices.

Board approval and ongoing development and monitoring of the strategic plan designed to meet stakeholders' needs and manage business risk.

Strategic meetings with executives when required to discuss initiatives and strategies concerning operations and business improvement recommendations.

Overseeing management's implementation of the Group's strategic objectives and its performance generally.

Approving initiatives and strategies designed to ensure the continued growth and success of the Group.

Monitoring the employee performance management system including detailed and customised Performance Management Contracts for all staff members incorporating formalised and measurable targets, objectives, development strategies and KPIs to achieve results that align with the Group's core business values.

Ongoing monitoring senior executives' performance.

Approval and appointment of the CEO.

Approving the appointment, and when necessary, the replacement of senior executives.

Ensuring the Group has in place an appropriate risk management framework and setting the risk appetite within which the Board expects management to operate.

Reviewing, ratifying and monitoring systems of risk management and internal control, codes of conduct and legal compliance.

Ensuring that any significant risks that arise are identified, assessed, appropriately managed and monitored.

Monitoring the financial performance and integrity of the Group's accounting and corporate reporting system and liaising with the external auditor.

Approval of and overseeing the implementation of budgets by management and monitoring progress against budget - via the establishment and reporting of both financial and non-financial key performance indicators.

Approval of annual and half-yearly financial reports.

Approving and monitoring progress of major capital expenditure and capital management.

Oversees the effectiveness of management processes and approval of major corporate initiatives.

Reporting to and communicating with shareholders.

Enhancing and protecting the reputation of the Brisbane Broncos.

2 BRISBANE BRONCOS LIMITED AND ITS CONTROLLED ENTITIES

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT (CONTINUED)

STRUCTURE OF THE BOARD

As at the date of this report, there are five directors on the Board whose names, skills, experience and expertise are included in the Directors' Report. There was one change to the composition of the Board during the reporting period. Mr Neil Monaghan was appointed as a non-executive director on 9 April 2018. Mr Monaghan has more than 30 years' experience in business across various industries including media, mining and construction. He has a Master of Applied Law degree from The University of Queensland. Mr Monaghan is currently the Managing Director of Publishing Operations for News Corp Australia. Prior to News Corp Australia, he was the Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Regional Media business for three years and managed the sale and subsequent integration of the company into News Corp Australia. Mr Monaghan appointed Mr Kevin Lawlor as his alternate director 9 April 2018. Prior to his change of status to alternate director, Mr Kevin Lawlor was a non-executive director of the Company since his appointment on 10 May 2016. Mr Lawlor will serve as alternate director when Mr Monaghan is unable to attend Company Board Meetings or attend to other specific business.

Four directors are regarded as independent being Mr Karl Morris (Chairman), Mrs Katie Bickford, Mr Tony Joseph and Mr Darren Lockyer thus complying with CGC's Principles 2.4 and 2.5 that the majority of the Board and the Chair should be independent. Directors of Brisbane Broncos Limited are considered to be independent when they are independent of management and free from any business or other relationship that could materially interfere with - or could reasonably be perceived to materially interfere with - the exercise of their unfettered and independent judgement.

Mr Neil Monaghan is not independent given his employment with News Corporation Australia. Mr Monaghan brings significant value to the Board and the directors believe his contribution provides substantial benefits to the Group as a result of his vast business experience, qualifications and skills.

Directors of Brisbane Broncos Limited are classified as either executive or non-executive, with the former being those directors engaged in full time employment by the Group. At the date of this report all Board members are non-executive.

Mr Paul White has been Chief Executive Officer of the Group since 1 January 2011. He is not a director of the Company.

The term in office held by each director at the date of this report is as follows:

Karl Morris

1 year 2 months

Katie Bickford

7 years 9 months

Tony Joseph

8 years

Darren Lockyer

5 years 4 months

Neil Monaghan

10 months

In the event that a potential conflict of interest may arise, involved directors withdraw from all deliberations concerning the matter and are not permitted to exercise any influence over other Board members or receive relevant Board papers.

There are procedures in place, agreed by the Board, to enable directors in furtherance of their duties to seek independent professional advice at the Company's expense. If appropriate, any advice so received will be made available to all directors.

If applicable, executive directors do not receive any additional compensation for serving as a director. Non-executive directors receive fees for serving on the Board. For additional details regarding the nomination and appointment of Board members, please refer to the corporate section of the Company's website.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The size of the Audit Committee remained at three (3) members throughout the reporting period, however there was one change to the composition. Mr Neil Monaghan was appointed to the Committee on 9 April 2018 replacing Mr Lawlor as both member and Chair. Mr Karl Morris and Mr Tony Joseph comprise the other two members. Accordingly, the CGC's recommendation in Principle 4.1(a)(1) which specifies that the majority of the Audit Committee should consist of independent directors has been complied with.

It is the Board's responsibility to ensure that an effective internal control framework exists within the entity. This includes internal controls to deal with both the effectiveness and efficiency of significant business processes, the safeguarding of assets, the maintenance of proper accounting records, and the reliability of financial information as well as non-financial considerations. The Board has delegated responsibility for establishing and maintaining a framework of internal control and ethical standards to the Audit Committee. The Committee also provides the Board with additional assurance regarding the reliability of financial information for inclusion in the financial reports.

The Board recognises the CGC's recommendation in Principle 4.1(a)(2) which stipulates the Chair of the Audit Committee should be an independent director. However, the Board acknowledge that Mr Monaghan is the most appropriate director to fill this position as he brings the most relevant experience, skill and qualifications to the role. For this reason, Principle 4.1(a)(2) is not complied with.

BRISBANE BRONCOS LIMITED AND ITS CONTROLLED ENTITIES

3

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT (CONTINUED)

AUDIT COMMITTEE (CONTINUED)

Due to its size, the Company does not have an internal audit function, however it is Company policy for management to regularly conduct an assessment of the following:

Adequacy, appropriateness and effectiveness of accounting and operating controls.

Management processes supporting external reporting.

A continuous improvement program for accounting and operating controls.

Extent of compliance with Group policies and procedures.

Accuracy and security over data and information.

Accountability for Group's assets to safeguard against loss.

Continual review of the cost structure of the business in an attempt to identify inefficiencies.

Economy and efficiency with which resources are employed.

If deficiencies in any of the above are identified, management will promptly implement a policy to overcome the deficiency.

The Audit Committee is also responsible for monitoring the independence and suitability of the external auditors and all professional advisors. For additional details regarding the Audit Committee, including a copy of its charter, please refer to the Brisbane Broncos website. For the names, qualifications and skills of the members of the Audit Committee and the number of meetings attended, please refer to the Directors' Report.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF BOARD AND KEY EXECUTIVES

The performance of the Board and key executives is reviewed regularly against both measurable and qualitative indicators. The Group has a formal, documented performance management process in place for the review and evaluation of all employees, including key executives. This occurs on an annual basis. During the reporting period, the CEO conducted written and verbal performance evaluations for all senior executives and managers assessing their results against individualised Performance Contracts. This performance review process is extended to all staff throughout the organisation. These documents also address the personal development of employees and assess how well staff have demonstrated adherence to Brisbane Broncos Core Values whilst performing their roles. This process occurs in November and December each year and is extensively documented. It involves assessment of personalised measurable key targets, objectives and performance indicators, and comparing these to results achieved by reviewing qualitative and quantitative performance criteria.

A formal, documented review process is also in place for the Board of Directors. The directors annually review their own individual and collective performance and that of the Chairman and CEO. The performance criteria against which directors and executives are assessed is aligned with the financial and non-financial objectives of the Group. The Board evaluation process was completed in January 2019. Directors whose performance is consistently unsatisfactory may be asked to retire.

As mentioned previously, due to the small size of the Board, a separate Remuneration Committee has not been established. The Board as a whole assesses the appropriateness of the nature and the amount of remuneration of non-executive directors and executives on a periodic basis by reference to relevant employment market conditions.

DISCLOSURES ABOUT DIRECTORS

Details of the directors' remuneration and retirement benefits are disclosed in note 26(a) and in the Directors' Report. Details of the indemnity given to directors are disclosed in the Directors' Report. Details of directors' shareholdings are disclosed in note 26(b) and in the Directors' Report.

RISK

The Board has a proactive approach to risk management. The identification and effective management of risk, including calculated risk-taking is viewed as an important part of the Group's approach to creating long-term shareholder value. In recognition of this, the Board determines the Company's risk profile and is responsible for overseeing and approving risk management strategy and policies, internal compliance and internal control. In doing so, the Board has taken the view that all Board members are to be a part of this process and as such has not established a separate Risk Management Committee.

During the reporting period, the Board and senior executives conducted an annual review of the Company's risk management systems and strategies. Risks have been identified and the Group's risk register, risk matrix and risk management policy have been reviewed and updated. Action plans for the most significant risks are documented.

4 BRISBANE BRONCOS LIMITED AND ITS CONTROLLED ENTITIES

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brisbane Broncos Limited published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 03:06:04 UTC
