Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brisbane City Council : Temporary closure of Norman Park ferry terminal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 10:13pm EDT

Brisbane City Council wishes to advise that Norman Park ferry terminal will be closed from 8.30pm Tuesday 9 April to 5am Wednesday 10 April due to urgent Energex works.

Please note the closures are subject to tidal, weather and site conditions and signage will be in place onsite to notify passengers of the dates and exact times.

Please visit translink.com.au or phone TransLink on 13 12 30 for timetable information.

For more information, visit www.brisbane.qld.gov.au or call Council on (07) 3403 8888.

Disclaimer

Brisbane City Council published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 02:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:21pA Surprising Connection Between the Bull Market and Stock Buybacks -- Journal Report
DJ
10:13pBRISBANE CITY COUNCIL : Temporary closure of Norman Park ferry terminal
PU
10:12pAsia shares at seven-month peak as China talks stimulus
RE
10:08pWINNER'S BAG : Corey Conners, Valero Texas Open
PU
09:57pTrump Administration Officials Back Herman Cain Despite Scrutiny -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:43pAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Consul-General in Shanghai
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:59pOil hits November 2018 highs amid OPEC supply cuts, U.S. sanctions
RE
08:57pDOLLAR INDEX : holds modest gains after U.S. jobs report, Brexit in focus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1New NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
2SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : A Special Purpose Company Submits an Investment Letter of Intent for a Semiconductor..
3ATOS : ATOS : Google Cloud Next'19
4BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE : Company Adds Transactional Liability Insurance in Asia and the Mid..
5AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS GROUP LTD : Morgan Stanley rates APE as Equal-weight

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About