Brisbane City Council : Temporary closure of Norman Park ferry terminal

Brisbane City Council wishes to advise that Norman Park ferry terminal will be closed from 8.30pm Tuesday 9 April to 5am Wednesday 10 April due to urgent Energex works.

Please note the closures are subject to tidal, weather and site conditions and signage will be in place onsite to notify passengers of the dates and exact times.

Please visit translink.com.au or phone TransLink on 13 12 30 for timetable information.

For more information, visit www.brisbane.qld.gov.au or call Council on (07) 3403 8888.