Bristol Myers Squibb : , Foundation Pledge $300 Million to Health-Equity, Diversity, Inclusion Efforts

By Colin Kellaher

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. on Wednesday said the company and its Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation will invest $300 million over five years to expand health-equity, diversity and inclusion efforts.

Bristol Myers said the commitments are designed to address health disparities, increase clinical-trial diversity, boost spending with diverse suppliers and increase Black/African American and Hispanic/Latino representation at all levels of the New York biopharmaceutical company.

Bristol Myers said it plans to extend the reach of clinical trials into underserved patient communities in urban and rural U.S. geographies, while the foundation will train and develop 250 new racially and ethnically diverse clinical investigators.

Bristol Myers, which achieved gender parity across its workforce in 2015, also said it aims to achieve gender parity at the executive level globally and to double executive representation of Black/African American and Hispanic/Latino employees in the U.S. by 2022.

