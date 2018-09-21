Bristol West Named Top Auto Insurance Company For High Risk Drivers, Says 4AutoInsuranceQuote

4AutoInsuranceQuote Just Updated its High Risk Auto Insurance Page to Include a List of the Top Companies for High Risk Drivers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2018 / The founders of 4AutoInsuranceQuote, an auto insurance quote provider, are pleased to announce that they recently updated the High Risk Auto Insurance page on their company's site to include a list of the top auto insurance companies for high risk drivers.

After spending hours researching a number of different car insurance companies and checking their policies and rates, the founders of 4AutoInsuranceQuote have named Bristol West as the top auto insurance company for high risk drivers.

"This insurance provider is a subsidiary of the seventh biggest car insurance company in the United States, Farmers Insurance," the newly-updated article notes, adding that Bristol West is highly regarded and offers excellent rates on liability coverage for high risk drivers.

"They have an excellent track record and a firm standing, financially speaking. In addition to offering affordable rates, Bristol West also provides options for low down payments on liability coverage, as well as payment options that are flexible and can meet a driver's specific needs."

GEICO Casualty also scored high on the list of best car insurance companies for high risk drivers; a subsidiary of GEICO, this company was created with these drivers in mind.

What helps GEICO Casualty stand out among the competition, the article notes, is that they use a clear and easy to understand point system that helps drivers determine how much they will pay for their auto insurance policy.

Progressive comes in number three on the list; as the article notes, this carrier was originally exclusively focused on high risk drivers. They were also the first car insurance company to allow drivers to pay their premiums in installments instead of one giant sum. Since then, the article notes, Progressive has received outstanding reviews, and if drivers do need to make a claim, the company makes it as easy as possible to do so.

