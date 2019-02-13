Bristow Group Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP for Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Bristow Group Inc. (“Bristow” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRS) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



On February 11, 2019, the Company disclosed that it "did not have adequate monitoring control processes in place related to non-financial covenants within certain of its secured financing and lease agreements." The same day, the Company announced that it had terminated its agreement to purchase Columbia Helicopters, Inc. On this news, the Bristow’s share price fell $1.22 per share, or nearly 40%, to close at $1.84 per share on February 12, 2019.

