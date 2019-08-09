Log in
Britain calls for independent investigation into Hong Kong protests

08/09/2019 | 01:18pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab called on Friday for an independent investigation into the recent protests in its former colony Hong Kong.

In a phone call with Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam, Raab condemned the violence but emphasised the right to peaceful protest.

"The Foreign Secretary emphasised the need to find a way forward through meaningful political dialogue, and a fully independent investigation into recent events as a way to build trust," the Foreign Office in London said in a statement.

"(He) condemned violent acts by all sides but emphasised the right to peaceful protest, noting that hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong people had chosen this route to express their views," it added.

"He underlined that the violence should not cloud the lawful actions of the majority."

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Andy Bruce)

