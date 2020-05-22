Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Britain extends COVID-19 mortgage payment holiday by three months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 02:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman is seen using her phone from a window of a residential house in Westminster, as the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease continues in London

Britain has extended its mortgage payment holiday scheme for homeowners in financial difficulty during the coronavirus pandemic for another three months.

Britain's finance ministry said more than 1.8 million mortgage payment holidays had been taken up since the scheme was launched in March. It had been due to end in June. Homeowners struggling financially can also choose to make reduced payments.

"Everyone's circumstances will be different, so when homeowners can pay some or all of their mortgage, they should work with their lender on a plan; but if they are still struggling, I want them to know that help is there," John Glen, economic secretary to the Treasury, said in a statement.

The Financial Conduct Authority in a separate statement clarified how banks should treat the payment deferrals for accounting purposes, saying they should not automatically assume those using the scheme would default on payments.

Banks could instead use their judgement about whether those using the scheme were likely to be able to resume payments before marking loans as past due under accounting rules known as IFRS9.

The authorities said they were extending the application period for a payment holiday to Oct. 31 for people who had not yet applied for the scheme but might need to. They extended to the same date a ban on repossession of homes by lenders.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, David Milliken and Lawrence White; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28aNigeria's economy to shrink 8.9% in worst case - finance minister
RE
03:27aConcurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Regarding Public Utility ROE Methodology (Opinion No. 569)
PU
03:27aConcurrence Regarding Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (Alaska LNG Project)
PU
03:27aCOVID-19 SUPPORT PROGRAMME : Supporting Systemic Economic Operators and Financial Stability
PU
03:24aEXCLUSIVE : UK risks slow COVID recovery, all stimulus options under review - BoE's Ramsden
RE
03:23aSouth Africa's rand retreats as U.S.-China tensions dim rate cut cheer
RE
03:19aLondon stocks slide as retail sales crash, banks slump
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15aU.K. Consumer Confidence Falls Back to Decade-Low Levels in May
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2UBS GROUP AG : UBS AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RENAULT COULD DISAPPEAR AND NEEDS TO BE ABLE TO ADAPT: Le Maire
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : buys U.S. gene sequencing tech company Stratos Genomics
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Hong Kong Stocks Tumble, Leading Regional Markets Lower -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group