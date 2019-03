The earlier deadline was set for March 26.

If Britain's exit from the EU happens before May 1, the deadline will be set one day prior to the "exit day", the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy's (BEIS) said in a notification to ETS stakeholders.

If "exit day" is set on or after May 1, the deadline will be April 30, the notice added.

