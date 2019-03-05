Log in
Britain eyes 27,000 skilled offshore wind jobs by 2030

03/05/2019
FILE PHOTO: General view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain plans to treble the number of skilled jobs in its offshore wind sector to 27,000 by 2030, the government said on Wednesday as it readies to publish a deal outlining support for the industry.

The offshore wind deal will be the 10th so-called sector deal announced by the government as part of its industrial strategy to intervene in key sectors to tackle weak productivity and bolster businesses ahead of Brexit.

As part of the deal, the government will seek to boost the number of women in the industry to at least 33 percent of the workforce by 2030 up from around 16 percent currently, a statement from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said.

Britain is already the world's biggest offshore wind market, hosting almost 40 percent of all globally installed wind capacity.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

