Britain increases benefit pay in response to coronavirus

"I'm increasing today the universal credit standard allowance for the next 12 months by 1,000 pounds a year. For the next 12 months, I'm increasing the working tax credit basic element by the same amount as well. Together the measures will benefit over 4 million of our most vulnerable households," Sunak said.

Sunak added that Britain would also suspend the minimum income floor for self-employed people affected by the economic impact of coronavirus, meaning that they could access universal credit at a rate equivalent to statutory sick pay for workers.

