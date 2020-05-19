Britain increases large business loan scheme to 200 million pounds

Britain has increased the size of the loan that large businesses can borrow to see them through the coronavirus pandemic from next week, raising it to 200 million pounds from 50 million pounds.

The Treasury said the move would help those companies that did not qualify for the Bank of England's Covid Corporate Financing Facility to meet their cashflow needs.

"Today we're increasing the maximum loan to 200 million pounds to make sure companies get the help they need," John Glen, the economic secretary to the Treasury, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)