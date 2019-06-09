Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Britain may need to revise rules on illiquid assets in investment funds - FCA chief in FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/09/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

(Reuters) - Britain may need to revise its rules on illiquid assets in investment funds after prominent investor Neil Woodford suspended withdrawals from his flagship equity fund last week, the head of the financial regulator said on Sunday.

"The Woodford fund's inability to meet investor withdrawals raises a challenge as to whether the rules requiring assets to be liquid are working as they should", Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, wrote https://on.ft.com/2I6flwq in the Financial Times.

The FCA would look at the problems with Woodford's fund as it finalises new rules on investment funds that let investors withdraw their money at any time, he said.

Woodford was forced to freeze his equity income fund as he could not sell some of its more illiquid assets quickly enough to meet a stream of redemption requests.

Open-ended investment funds like Woodford's are required to limit their holdings of unlisted assets to 10% of their overall portfolio. Woodford put some unlisted assets his fund held into vehicles and then listed them in Guernsey, raising questions as to whether he was flouting the spirit of such rules.

"Simply listing an unquoted company overseas does not in itself make the stock more liquid," Bailey wrote.

The FCA already was drawing up new rules on open-ended investment funds after a number of UK property funds suspended withdrawals after the 2016 Brexit referendum.

"We will take into account the lessons of the Woodford fund when finalising these new rules," Bailey said.

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong in London and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Trott)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:35pS&P 500 futures jump as trading resumes after Trump calls off tariffs on Mexico
RE
06:32pUnited Technologies to merge aerospace business with Raytheon
RE
05:54pTrump acting budget chief asks for delay on Huawei restrictions
RE
05:52pDeal to Avert Tariffs Leaves Unease Between Trump, GOP
DJ
05:28pWORLD BANK : Modest Growth Ahead for Russia, but Opportunities to Boost Formal Employment, Says World Bank
PU
05:02pBritain may need to revise rules on illiquid assets in investment funds - FCA chief in FT
RE
04:36pFactories Throttle Back, Pressuring U.S. Economy -- Update
DJ
04:00pMexico holds off Trump's fire but seen vulnerable to new pressure
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : U.S. Inflation, Retail Sales Data
DJ
01:52pOn Mexico border, Republican business owners oppose Trump's tariff threat
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Greenpeace activists halt BP's North Sea oil rig
2An Adventure Awaits the Brave and Gallant in ELDEN RING From BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
3PTC INC : PTC : Extends Windchill PLM Platform by Integrating Requirements, Systems and Software Engineering C..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : unveils next-gen 'Project Scarlett' Xbox console, to release in 2020
5ORBITAL INSIGHT : Expands Asia Presence with New Singapore Office

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About