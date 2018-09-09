Britain must focus on moving ahead with May's Brexit plan: Brokenshire
09/09/2018 | 11:11am CEST
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain must focus on moving forward with Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to leave the European Union, housing minister James Brokenshire said on Sunday, after her proposals were criticized by her former foreign minister.
"We just need to be very focused on actually moving forward with the Chequers plan. That is the plan that provides the solutions. That's where our focus is," Brokenshire told Sky television.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by David Goodman)