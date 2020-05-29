Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Britain needs to start tapering its COVID furlough scheme, minister says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 02:33am EDT
Britain's Secretary of State for Environment George Eustice gives daily address to nation on coronavirus in London

Britain cannot run its COVID-19 jobs protection scheme indefinitely and needs to start tapering it down as people slowly return to work, environment minister George Eustice said on Friday.

"The furlough scheme has been incredibly important in terms of keeping people on standby and ready to return to work," he told Sky News. "Clearly as we start to emerge from the lockdown and start to get our economy back to work, we can't keep people on that furlough scheme indefinitely."

"We need to start identifying ways of moving them off the furlough scheme and back into work... We need a furlough scheme that can be tapered down as people return to work."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Estelle Shirbon; writing by Kate Holton; editing by William Schomberg)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35aFinland in recession after first-quarter GDP shrinks 0.9% quarter-on-quarter - Statistics Finland
RE
02:33aBritain needs to start tapering its COVID furlough scheme, minister says
RE
02:30aJapan April household spending seen due to coronavirus emergency - Reuters poll
RE
02:29aGerman retail sales fall far less than expected in April
RE
02:28aEXPLAINER : More central banks eye yield curve control. How does Japan's work?
RE
02:28aWith 'Main Street' in view, Fed weighs risks of job, productivity shocks
RE
02:26aUK business confidence matches 2008 low in May - Lloyds Bank
RE
02:25aUK car output could fall to lowest level in decades after virus hit
RE
02:25aIntesa should confirm in legal doc that offer still stands - UBI CEO to paper
RE
02:24aStick or twist? Investors face coronavirus-induced property dilemma
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VODAFONE GROUP PLC : Google Explores Vodafone Idea Stake as Part of India Push, FT Reports
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
3GUOXUAN HIGH-TECH CO., LTD. : Volkswagen pumps 2 billion euros into China electric vehicle bet, buys stakes in..
4RENAULT : GROUPE RENAULT: Press Release - Cost reduction plan project 2o22
5China's Geely raises $836 million from share sale
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group