Britain's Asda blames tough market for Christmas sales fall

02/18/2020 | 07:48am EST

Asda, the British supermarket arm of the world's biggest retailer Walmart, reported a fall in underlying sales in the key Christmas quarter, echoing rivals in blaming a tough consumer backdrop.

The group, whose attempt to combine with rival Sainsbury's was thwarted by Britain's competition regulator in April, said on Tuesday comparable sales, excluding petrol, fell 1.3% in its fiscal fourth quarter to Dec. 31 - a deterioration from a third quarter decline of 0.5%.

Asda also said its gross profit rate, or margin, decreased, reflecting strategic price investments, discounting in the apparel market and a shift in mix towards lower margin categories.

"Whilst overall performance in the quarter was impacted by challenging market conditions ? particularly in clothing ? the supermarket?s core food business proved more stable," Asda said.

Last month the other three of Britain's traditional big four retailers - industry leader Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons - all reported subdued Christmas trading, highlighting a challenging trading environment.

Industry data published earlier this month showed all of the big four continuing to lose market share to German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl, who, unlike the big four, are opening lots of new stores.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young and Alistair Smout)
