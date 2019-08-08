Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Britain's Co-op Bank posts loss as mortgage competition bites

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 03:56am EDT
People walk past a branch of the Co-Operative Bank in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Co-operative Bank's losses narrowed in the first half of 2019, but warned its profitability was under strain due to intense pricing competition in the mortgage market.

The lender posted a statutory pre-tax loss of 38.5 million pounds for the period, compared to a 39.5 million pound loss the previous year.

Co-op Bank warned competition in home loans and interest expenses incurred from issuing debt had squeezed its margins, and that they would fall further in the second half of the year.

The lender's net interest margin - a key measure of underlying profitability - fell 25 basis points to 1.83%, compared to 2.08% the previous year.

Co-op Bank has been working to turn around its finances since its near-collapse and rescue by a consortium of U.S. hedge funds in 2017.

With one-off costs stripped out - including hefty ongoing IT costs - the bank still posted an underlying loss of 2.8 million pounds, as its operating expenses exceeded its income.

This compared to a 11.2 million pound profit for the same period the previous year.

Chief Executive Andrew Bester said the bank was focusing on cutting costs to return to profit, adding that the bank was targeting "moving to sustainable profits from 2021 and beyond".

The bank reported a capital ratio of 21.9%, down from 22.3% a year ago, but said it would exceed expectations for the full year with a ratio at around 20.5%. It also said it would deliver a cost to income ratio above its expectations at less than 110%.

Co-op Bank said it would look to grow its business lending division after winning a 15 million pound grant from a competition fund.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14aAfrica focus pays off for Standard Bank
RE
04:10aPhilippine central bank cuts policy rate by 25 bps, as expected
RE
04:06aSingapore economy seen shrinking in second quarter as recession risks grow - Reuters poll
RE
04:05aUK Steps Up Efforts for a Trade Deal With US
DJ
04:04aProlonged uncertainty weighs on euro zone growth outlook - ECB
RE
04:03aMacau's casinos count cost of Hong Kong's escalating protests
RE
04:02aUK pay growth for new staff hits more than two-year low in July - REC
RE
04:01aSouth Africa's rand steadies after hitting 11-month low
RE
04:01aChinese soybean buyers shy away from Brazilian cargoes as prices jump - traders
RE
03:59aEgypt's headline inflation slows to a four-year low of 8.7% in July
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
2BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
3GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
4XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
5SBM OFFSHORE : SBM Offshore ups 2019 outlook after forecast-beating first half

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group