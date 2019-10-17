Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Britain's Domino's Pizza to exit four international markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 02:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Domino's Pizza restaurant is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc, Britain's biggest pizza delivery company, said on Thursday it will exit its international markets, where it has been facing mounting losses.

"We have concluded that, whilst they represent attractive markets, we are not the best owners of these businesses," outgoing Chief Executive Officer David Wild said.

The company, which is a franchise of U.S.-based Domino's Pizza Inc, said third-quarter group system sales rose 3.4% to 313.5 million pounds ($400.15 million) on strong demand in the UK and Ireland.

The British company owns Domino's operations in Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, and is a minority shareholder in the Germany operations as well.

However, it reported a 2.7% dip in international system sales, which have taken a hit from macroeconomic events, including declining tourist numbers in Iceland.

Europe's economy has slowed this year as the U.S.-China trade tensions weakened global growth, and consumers and businesses in and around the United Kingdom worried about the impact of Brexit on jobs and incomes.

The company, which has 57 stores in Norway, said it had implemented a turnaround plan in the country during the quarter, but early signs have been mixed and improvement in sales were weaker than expected.

The decision to exit these markets comes a few months after the company announced the retirement of its CEO Wild, while in the midst of trying to resolve a profit sharing row with disgruntled franchisees in the UK and Ireland.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 2.70% 265.8 Delayed Quote.14.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:51aOboya invests for a sustainable future - increased sales of environmentally friendly cultivation products
GL
02:50aChina copper smelters hike fourth quarter treatment charge floor ahead of 2020 talks
RE
02:49aMortgages Drive Fee Revenue at U.S. Bank, PNC -- WSJ
DJ
02:49aUNILEVER : 2019 Q3 highlights
PU
02:49aUNILEVER : 2019 Q3 trading statement
PU
02:49aUNILEVER : 3rd Quarter Trading Statement
PU
02:49aUNILEVER : Third quarter growth led by emerging markets and Home Care
PU
02:49aMONEYBEAT : Energy Shares Decline Faster Than Oil Prices -- WSJ
DJ
02:49aMACEDONIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Share buy-backs and non-trade transfers of listed companies' shares
PU
02:49aIBM's Sales Slide Persists After Its Deal for Red Hat -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
2HENRY SCHEIN, INC. : DRUG FIRMS OFFER TO SETTLE U.S. OPIOID SUITS WITH $50 BILLION PACKAGE: sources
3APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
4DOW JONES 30 : Oil prices fall as data points to huge build in U.S. stocks
5Production date for Boeing's long-haul 777-8 up in air as Qantas weighs options

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group