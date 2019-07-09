Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Britain's FTSE 250 stumbles after Ireland sounds Brexit risk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 04:27am EDT
A broker at IG Index looks at her screens in the City of London

(Reuters) - Britain's mid-cap index fell for the third straight session on Tuesday as Ireland dialled up concerns over the risk of a no-deal Brexit, while online grocer Ocado jumped on the FTSE 100 after backing its annual forecast.

The main index fell 0.3% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 <.FTMC> shed 0.4% by 0800 GMT.

Ireland's finance minister warned of significant risk of a disorderly Brexit and said the country was preparing to protect itself from any legal consequences as a result.

More than three years after a referendum to exit from the European Union, there is still little clarity on how and on what terms Britain will separate from the bloc, which has stunted domestic economic growth and severely pressured the pound.

Dublin's main index, generally sensitive to Brexit jitters and often considered a gauge of risk sentiment, slipped 0.9%.

Shares of airlines and tourism companies took a hit from the increasing uncertainty. TUI fell 3.3%, British Airways owner IAG lost 2%, while easyJet and Thomas Cook gave up 3.5% each.

The FTSE 100 took a back seat to the domestic index, but was led lower by losses in miners <.FTNMX1770>, as copper prices continued their recent slide on worries over waning demand from top consumer China.

However, a 7.1% surge in Ocado helped limit some losses after the company affirmed its annual forecast, even though its first-half core earnings nearly halved, partly due to the impact of a fire at its flagship robotic warehouse.

Shares of the company were on track for their best day since late February.

Meanwhile, global markets continued to scale back bets of a hefty rate cut by the U.S. central bank. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver his semi-annual testimony later today, while key points from the last Fed meeting are expected tomorrow.

"This is the key period that will either see the Fed crystallise market expectations for a cut later this month, or gently nudge them back towards a more neutral position," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

A sub-index of chemical companies <.FTNMX1350> slipped nearly 2% to a one-month low and underperformed the broader index, after German chemicals giant BASF issued a heavy profit warning.

Melrose, which splurged 8 billion pounds last year to buy aerospace and automotive parts supplier GKN, tumbled nearly 6%, with a trader tentatively citing the fall to BASF's warning on the auto industry.

Shares of Johnson Matthey fell almost 3%.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE -5.56% 59.12 Delayed Quote.3.63%
EASYJET -2.49% 992.4 Delayed Quote.-7.92%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -0.95% 446 Delayed Quote.-27.14%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC -2.91% 3238 Delayed Quote.19.15%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC -6.29% 175 Delayed Quote.14.04%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
OCADO GROUP PLC 5.68% 1236 Delayed Quote.48.16%
THOMAS COOK GROUP -5.73% 11.9463 Delayed Quote.-58.89%
TUI -3.10% 8.518 Delayed Quote.-28.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:46aEUROPE : European shares fall as BASF profit warning hits German stocks
RE
04:27aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Britain's FTSE 250 stumbles after Ireland sounds Brexit risk
RE
04:26aEurope Stocks Slip Amid Losses in Chemicals Shares
DJ
04:19aBASF Warning Drags Down Chemical Stocks
DJ
03:18aAsia stocks fall as Fed rate cut bets dialed back, Europe to follow
RE
03:03aAsia stocks fall as Fed rate cut bets dialed back, Europe to follow
RE
02:48aAuto Stocks Gain Appeal Despite Industry Hurdles -- WSJ
DJ
01:21aASIA MARKETS: Asian Shares Weaken Ahead Of Fed Chairman's Report To Congress
DJ
12:54aMost Southeast Asian stocks trade in tight range ahead of Fed chief's testimony
RE
07/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Prospects of Aggressive Fed Rate Cuts Recede
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
3ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
4BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
5Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About