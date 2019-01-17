Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Britain's GVC confident of U.S. bet despite DoJ curb call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 05:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks into a branch of a Ladbrokes bookmaker in London

(Reuters) - Britain's GVC Holdings expects the United States to be profitable, despite a Department of Justice call for wider restrictions on all gambling on the internet.

Shares in GVC's rivals William Hill, Paddy Power Betfair and 888 fell on Tuesday after the U.S. regulator reversed its 2011 opinion that made only online sports betting illegal under the Wire Act.

"Whilst the decision a couple of days ago might affect some inter-state stuff, maybe affect poker to a degree, for sports betting we don't see it having any impact," GVC Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Alexander said on Thursday.

GVC has expanded rapidly and last year set up an online betting platform in the United States with hotel and casino operator MGM Resorts International.

"The U.S. will open up over the next few years and with the JV that we have done with MGM, we think we are very well positioned to grab market share ... we think the U.S. will be a very profitable market for us," Alexander told Reuters.

GVC, which offers sports betting, casino, poker and bingo and has licences in more than 20 countries, said it expects full-year underlying core earnings to be ahead of market consensus, boosted by strong growth in its online business.

Isle of Man-based GVC also expects underlying core earnings on a proforma basis of between 750 and 755 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31. Analysts on average expect core earnings of 735 million pounds, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

GVC said it was well placed for 2019, also helped by the integration of high-street brand Ladbrokes Coral.

GR
APHIC: British bettings firms: A story in deals -

Online gaming revenue at GVC rose by 15 percent in the fourth quarter, despite a 3 percent fall in like-for-like retail gaming revenue in Britain during the period.

"While major regulatory change on both sides of the Atlantic has commanded investor attention in recent months, these results bring a timely reminder of GVC's credentials," George Salmon, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

The company's shares rose by as much as 5.5 percent in early trading, but were up just 1 percent at 677 pence at 0928 GMT.

Alexander said GVC would not buy any big assets this year, but will look at smaller bolt-on deals.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Alexander Smith)

By Noor Zainab Hussain and Tanishaa Nadkar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
888 HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY -1.29% 168.1879 Delayed Quote.-2.86%
GVC HOLDINGS 1.71% 684.5 Delayed Quote.-0.15%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 0.51% 27.48 Delayed Quote.12.70%
WILLIAM HILL 0.91% 172.75 Delayed Quote.10.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:05aFormetrix Hires CEO and Commits to New Headquarters in Greater Boston
BU
06:05aHQDA ELDERLY LIFE NETWORK CORP. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:05aMONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aMCI CAPITAL : World Economic Forum in Davos is starting on Monday, January 21st. MCI will be there
PU
06:04aLENDINGTREE, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aAMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aGLACIER BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aHOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aSPEECH : Foreign Secretary speech on Christian persecution around the world
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE SAGE GROUP PLC : SAGE : UK's Sage boosted by strong first-quarter subscription growth
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump tariffs force tough choices at U.S. auto suppliers
3VOESTALPINE AG : VOESTALPINE : Ad-Hoc News from 16 January 2019
4BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : 2018 Sales Rose
5SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Shares Slide on Profit Warning

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.