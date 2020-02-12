Britain's Native Antigen Company introduces novel coronavirus antigens

"The Native Antigen Company, one of the world's leading suppliers of reagents that enables research into vaccines and diagnostics for emerging and endemic infectious diseases, today announced the commercial introduction of its Novel Coronavirus antigens, derived from the emerging Wuhan strain," it said in a statement.

"These recombinant proteins offer scientists high-quality reagents to support ongoing infectious disease research, and the development of diagnostics and vaccines," added the company.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)