Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Britain's Peel Ports sees Brexit boost as shippers divert cargo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 08:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are stacked at the Peel Ports container terminal in Liverpool

LONDON (Reuters) - Cargo shippers are diverting goods to more ports across Britain to ensure stable supply lines due to uncertainty over whether the UK will leave the European Union without an agreement, a top port executive said.

Brexit has been delayed for a third time, until the end of January, and Britain is headed for a snap general election in December designed to break the impasse.

The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier this week said there was still a risk that Britain could exit the bloc chaotically with no divorce agreement.

In the meantime, Peel Ports - the UK's second-largest port operator - has seen more cargo traffic shifting to other gateways in an effort to avoid overdependence on Dover in southern England, which is Europe's busiest ferry port.

Peel Ports chief executive Mark Whitworth said the group had witnessed an increase in TEU (20-foot equivalent unit) container volumes as importers switch to using box containers rather than trucks to alleviate dependence on ports such as Dover.

Dover is the biggest UK port that can handle trucks, which are shipped in special roll-on, roll-off carriers. Using box containers instead allows more delivery options.

"We are seeing it twofold - through the container flows into our ports and an uplift of broadly around 6% (year-on-year) certainly through our BG shipping line," Whitworth said, referring to its freight company that operates between the continent, the UK and Ireland.

"What you are seeing is a migration towards more unitised cargo," he told Reuters. "Therefore they have a wider choice of points of entry."

Privately owned Peel Ports, whose terminals include Liverpool in the north of England and Sheerness and Chatham in the south, has annual container volumes of over 1.2 million TEUs.

To try to avoid disruption, countries including France and the Netherlands - which have major port connections with Britain - continue to work on contingency measures including hiring more veterinarians to oversee the handling of livestock.

Whitworth said Peel Ports had upgraded some 20 acres of space in recent weeks around various port facilities to ensure there was enough capacity, helped by a UK government investment initiative to boost readiness at ports across the country.

He added that warehouses around the group's ports were broadly full due to stockpiling by customers.

"You are generally finding that warehousing has been at a premium for some time - there is very little spare capacity of any significance," he said.

Whitworth said its port areas in Sheerness and Great Yarmouth, in eastern England, had stocks of cars that were not being sold on.

"We are full and it’s not moving from a business point of view," he said.

British car output dropped by an annual 3.8% in September partly due to worries about a no-deal Brexit, industry body SMMT said this week.

(Editing by Dale Hudson)

By Jonathan Saul
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOVER CORPORATION -0.05% 103.89 Delayed Quote.46.50%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.23% 0.86017 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.05% 145.95 End-of-day quote.-1.95%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.13% 117.375 End-of-day quote.-6.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:12aChevron profit falls as oil and gas prices weaken
RE
09:04aCboe Europe President Hemsley to retire
RE
09:03aOil rises on hopes for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
09:03aNATIONAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble against foreign currencies, October 2019
PU
08:58aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Employment Situation
PU
08:57aINSTANT VIEW : U.S. October payrolls growth slows less than expected
RE
08:54aAbbVie boosts 2019 profit outlook as Humira helps beat revenue estimates
RE
08:53aPhase one trade deal with China is in good shape - U.S. Commerce Secretary
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
2CARPETRIGHT PLC : CARPETRIGHT : Shares in UK's Carpetright slump on biggest investor's rescue bid
3AMGEN : Amgen To Invest In Chinese Biotech -- WSJ
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Europe's Banks Confront Harsh Reality -- WSJ
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : tempers full-year profit expectations, unveils plan to control costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group