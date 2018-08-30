Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Britain's biggest payday lender Wonga collapses in the UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 06:22pm CEST
The website of Wonga.com is seen on a smartphone screen in London in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Britain's biggest payday lender Wonga Group collapsed on Thursday, putting its operations in the country into administration.

Privately owned Wonga, which initially enjoyed rapid growth via its short-term, high interest lending often to troubled borrowers, fell into difficulty in recent years after scrutiny of its practices led to a cap on interest on payday loans.

"A decision has been taken to place Wonga Group Limited, WDFC UK Limited, Wonga Worldwide Limited and WDFC Services Limited into administration," Wonga said in an email.

"The Boards of these entities have assessed all options regarding the future of the Group and have concluded that it is appropriate to place the businesses into administration," it said.  

Wonga said its overseas businesses were not part of the announcement. Administration is a form of creditor protection.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Kate Holton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:12pVIRGINIA FARM BUREAU : New insurance service should help dairy farmers
PU
07:12pVIRGINIA FARM BUREAU : Fresh, local produce perfect for fall gatherings
PU
07:12pCHERI BUSTOS : Heitkamp, Bustos Announce New Bill to Use Tariff Revenue to Help U.S. Producers Hurt by Trade War
PU
07:07pBUSINESS ROUNDTABLE AND THE BUSINESS COUNCIL OF CANADA : Preserve the Trilateral Structure of NAFTA
PU
07:07pHEIDI HEITKAMP : Heitkamp Announces New Bill to Use Tariff Revenue to Help U.S. Producers Hurt by Trade War
PU
07:06pCourt quashes Canadian approval of Trans Mountain oil pipeline
RE
07:06pEU's Top Trade Official Proposes Ending All Car Tariffs With U.S.--Update
DJ
07:00pBritain's biggest payday lender Wonga collapses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
5ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.