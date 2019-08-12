Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Britain's empty shops hits highest level since 2015 - Springboard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 03:52am EDT
A man walks past a House of Fraser store that has closing down posters in the windows, in Hull

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of empty shops in Britain hit its highest rate in four years in July, industry data showed on Monday, adding to the growing gloom in the retail sector.

The survey from researcher Springboard found the national town centre vacancy rate was 10.3% in July, up from 10.2% in the previous quarter and the highest since January 2015.

Shopper footfall also fell by 1.9%, the worst decline for July since 2012. It was down 2.7% on UK high streets and down 3.1% at shopping centres but up 1.2% at retail parks.

"The ongoing challenges faced by bricks and mortar destinations is reflected in the rising vacancy rate, which has increased in every quarter since January 2018," said Diane Wehrle, Springboard's marketing and insights director.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of lobby group, the British Retail Consortium (BRC), reiterated her call for help from the government, including a freeze on business rates.

"If the government wishes to avoid seeing more empty shops in our town centres then they must act to relieve some of the pressure bearing down on the high street," she said.

She noted that the retail sector accounts for 5% of the economy, yet pays 10% of all business costs and 25% of all business taxes.

Another survey from the BRC published earlier this month showed British retailers reported the weakest July sales growth since records began.

That added to signs of slowing demand from households, the one sector of the economy which has held up relatively well since June 2016's vote to leave the European Union, helped by rising employment and wages.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16aTAKE FIVE : The devil's in the data
RE
04:10aTAKE FIVE : The devil's in the data
RE
03:52aBritain's empty shops hits highest level since 2015 - Springboard
RE
03:50aSouth Korea to drop Japan from its fast-track trade 'white list'
RE
03:49aAustralian statistics office revises CPI series after fruit error
RE
03:41aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Færre konkursar
PU
03:41aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Shortlisted candidates for the post of Animal Attendants
PU
03:41aINS NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF STATISTICS : Vital statistics
PU
03:41aINS NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF STATISTICS : Consumer price index (CPI)
PU
03:41aINS NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF STATISTICS : Value indices of industrial new orders
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : Sensor specialist AMS triggers bidding war for Germany's Osram
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Russia tells Google not to advertise 'illegal' events after election protests
4ABB LTD : ABB shares jump as new CEO raises turnaround hopes
5FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Thomas Cook in advanced talks for additional 150 million pound capital

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group