Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Britain's grocery sales fall for first time since June 2016 - Kantar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 03:41am EDT
Shopping trolleys stand outside a Morrisons supermarket in Liverpool, northern England

LONDON (Reuters) - British grocery sales fell by 0.5% in the latest 12 week period, marking the first overall decline in the sector since June 2016, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar said the fall reflected the heatwave during the same period last year which boosted demand and made comparisons tough.

It said sales fell year-on-year at all of Britain's big four supermarket groups over the 12 weeks to July 14.

Sales at market leader Tesco fell 2.0%, while at Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons they were down 2.3%, 2.0% and 2.6% respectively.

All of the big four lost market share to the German-owned discounters. Aldi's sales were up 6.7% and Lidl's were up 7.0%.

"It was a challenging 12 weeks for all the major grocers, with growth slowing at every supermarket except Ocado," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar.

He said the main factor behind the sales drop-off was shoppers heading out to stores less often.

"Last year people shopped more frequently and closer to home as they topped up the cupboards while enjoying the sunshine and the men's football World Cup. This year households are making one fewer trip, which may not sound like much but is enough to tip the market into decline," said McKevitt.

He also noted that grocery inflation fell marginally to 0.9% in the period. That is good news for consumers but makes it harder for retailers to achieve growth.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33aTop investors lose $1 billion as China's Nasdaq-style board reverses on day two
RE
04:32aSouth African court grants urgent interdict halting disposal of Vedanta unit assets
RE
04:30aJapan keeps view of moderate economic recovery in July
RE
04:25aPound down for third day before Conservative Party election outcome
RE
04:17aChina state-owned firms' profits rise 7.2% year-on-year in first half
RE
04:13aLG Display says to diversify suppliers due to South Korea-Japan spat
RE
04:03aEuro zone banks expect rising loan demand in third quarter - ECB
RE
03:59aSouth Korea's economy may return to growth in second quarter, but Japan row a new risk - Reuters poll
RE
03:49aHuawei head says group can sign 'no backdoor' deal with any country - Italy paper
RE
03:44aBoE's Saunders says Brexit might stop rate hikes - Bloomberg
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Cuts 2019 Outlook on Global Car Production Slump
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : China's BAIC buys 5% Daimler stake to cement alliance
5BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Popular costs and weak UK push Santander profit 18% lower

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group