Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Britain's insulin providers prepare for Brexit fallout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 03:58am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - With Britain sourcing the vast majority of the insulin needed by its 1 million diabetics from overseas, its biggest providers have had to restructure their supply chains in case a chaotic Brexit disrupts the normal arteries of trade.

Below are some of the steps Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi have taken to prepare for Britain's departure from the European Union on Oct. 31.

- All three firms have increased the amount of insulin they are holding inside the country in case a no-deal Brexit leads to customs checks and lengthy delays at Britain's biggest ports of Dover and Folkestone.

- Denmark's Novo Nordisk says it has 18 weeks of supply which, if piled up, would stand at 12 times the height of the London Shard skyscraper. The other two have similar stockpiles.

- Both Novo Nordisk and France's Sanofi have reserved capacity on two additional ferry services to enable them to avoid snarl-ups at the main port of Dover if needed. They have also reserved air freight capacity.

- Sanofi has also divided its British and Irish supply chains to prevent any problems in southern England from hitting its Irish customers.

- Both Novo Nordisk and Sanofi have worked with their logistics providers to test everything from how long insulin should be held in temperature-controlled trucks, to what happens in the event of fuel shortages.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle; Editing by Pravin Char)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOVER CORPORATION -0.42% 99.25 Delayed Quote.39.89%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY -0.69% 110.13 Delayed Quote.-4.83%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.22% 0.88742 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
NOVO NORDISK AS 2.56% 342.6 Delayed Quote.12.12%
SANOFI 1.02% 79.83 Real-time Quote.4.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:31aChina January-August Outbound Direct Investment Rose 2.7% on Year to CNY493.09 Billion
DJ
04:29aOil declines as market assesses attacks on Saudi facilities
RE
04:27aChina condemns attacks on Saudi oil facilities
RE
04:27aSVERIGES RIKSBANK : Minutes of the Monetary Policy Meeting held on 4 September 2019
PU
04:20aCameroon taps Terminal Investment Limited to run Douala port
RE
04:19aINTERNATIONAL PANEL TO CRITICIZE U.S. FAA'S BOEING 737 MAX APPROVAL PROCESS : Wsj
RE
04:12aOil declines as market assesses attacks on Saudi facilities
RE
04:12aEUROBODALLA SHIRE COUNCIL : Deua Rivercare's riparian restore
PU
04:08aBank of Korea board members give no hint of another rate cut - minutes
RE
04:06aChina producer prices fall for first time in three years, deflation worries resurface
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities
5COBHAM PLC : COBHAM : U.S. group Advent wins $5 billion battle for Britain's Cobham

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group