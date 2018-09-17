Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Britain's lasting scars from the financial crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 08:37am CEST
Cranes fill the sky above a construction site in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - Ten years after the financial crash that hit Western countries 10 years ago, triggering recessions, many of the scars on Britain's economy have yet to heal - despite more than eight years of growth, and employment levels that have regularly hit record highs.

Below is a summary of how the world's fifth-biggest economy, is still struggling to recover, a decade on from the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

WAGES

Wages in inflation-adjusted terms are no higher today than they were in 2005.

While far fewer companies went bankrupt in the 2008/09 recession than in 1992, workers bore the brunt of the financial crisis with below-inflation pay rises.

The Bank of England has long said wage growth will improve as the unemployment rate falls, but there have been a number of false starts, and annual pay growth has hovered around 2.5 percent, compared to an average of 4 percent before the crisis.


Graphic: UK real wages (https://tmsnrt.rs/2NAf6gs

PRODUCTIVITY

Productivity in Britain has stagnated and has played a key role in squeezing Britons' living standards.

Over the past 10 years, productivity growth was the weakest since modern records began and appears to be the slowest since the early 1820s, when Britain was emerging from the Napoleonic wars, the Office for National Statistics estimates.

Economists are puzzled over why Britain's productivity growth is so poor compared with other advanced economies. Theories over the years include a lack of investment, poor management, low interest rates that keep alive unproductive "zombie companies", and mismeasurement of an increasingly high-tech and services-driven economy.


Graphic: UK productivity growth (

HOUSING MARKET

Activity in Britain's housing market remains well below levels seen before the financial crisis.

Mortgage approvals are 40 percent lower than before the crisis. House-building, too, remains below levels seen before 2008, contributing to a rise in house prices that has priced many people out of the market.

House prices themselves are 17 percent above their pre-crisis peak, though this masks widespread regional differences. In London, they are 60 percent above their previous peak; in Northern Ireland, they are still down 40 percent.


Graphic: UK housing market activity (

GOVERNMENT DEBT

Government debt ballooned after the crisis and progress in repairing the government's balance sheet has been slow, despite nearly a decade of spending restraint.

Britain committed to a policy of austerity in 2010 in response to one of the world's highest budget deficits as a share of GDP. This -- combined with weak overseas demand due to the euro zone debt crisis -- slowed the economy, and the gap between the government's spending and tax revenues closed much more slowly than anticipated. Public debt as a share of GDP only began to fall in 2016 and is still more than double its pre-crisis share of economic output.


Graphic: UK government debt to GDP (

FACTORY OUTPUT

Manufacturing was badly bruised in previous recessions -- such as in the early 1980s when it took eight years for output to recover -- but the financial crisis was a crushing blow to the sector, which accounts for about 10 percent of the economy.

A slump in global trade meant British factories could not capitalise on a sharp fall in the value of the pound. By 2014, the number of British manufacturers employing more than 250 people had fallen by around a sixth, official data show.

Today, manufacturing output remains about 3 percent lower than before the crisis. In the much bigger services sector, output is now 14 percent above pre-crisis levels.

The picture in France and Italy is similar.


Graphic: Manufacturing and services output (

(Writing and graphics by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

By Andy Bruce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:09aSaudi's Public Investment Fund says it closes $11 billion debut loan
RE
09:08aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Export and import price indices - July 2018
PU
09:07aHSBC : Money Laundering Whistleblower Now Onboard with Taboow Cryptocurrency
AQ
08:58aUN ESCWA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMM : Spotlight on the Digital Arabic Content industry as ESCWA participates in conference in Damascus
PU
08:53aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : to Improve Environmental Services in Two GMS Corridor Towns in Lao PDR
PU
08:50aUK consumer spending grows at fastest pace since January - Visa
RE
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
08:42aChina won't just play defence in trade war, Global Times warns
RE
08:41aHEX Concludes With $20 Million in Successful Token Sale
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : Swiss regulator raps Credit Suisse for anti-corruption failings
4HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M third quarter sales beat expectations
5TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY : TELECOM EGYPT : concludes the acquisition of Middle East and North Africa Submarine Ca..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.