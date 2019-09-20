Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Britain's new renewable subsidies hit record low on the path to net zero

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 08:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Equinor sign at the company's headquarters in Norway

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has awarded record low subsidies to twelve renewable energy projects capable of generating enough power for some 7 million homes, the government said on Friday, as a drop in the cost of offshore wind projects curbs the need for state support.

The bulk of the capacity will come from new offshore wind projects, with Innogy, SSE and Equinor among the winners.

Britain is already the world's largest offshore wind market, and plans to generate a third of its electricity from the technology by 2030 as a part of efforts to reach its 2050 net zero carbon emissions target.

"Seizing the opportunities of clean energy not only helps to protect our planet, but will also back businesses and boost jobs across the UK," Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Britain, which aims to lift industrial productivity as it leaves the European Union, is the world's biggest offshore wind market with almost 40% of global capacity.

It is also seeking to increase renewable power capacity as a part of efforts to meet its 2050 net zero climate goal.

Thousands of students took to the streets of Asia-Pacific countries on Friday to kick off a global strike demanding world leaders gathering for a U.N. climate summit adopt urgent measures to stop an environmental catastrophe.

Under Britain's so-called contract for difference (CfD) scheme, qualifying projects are guaranteed a minimum price at which they can sell electricity, and renewable power generators bid for CfD contracts in a round of auctions.

The lowest price awarded was 39.65 pounds per megawatt hour (MWh), around 30% lower than the subsides awarded to offshore wind projects at the last auction in 2017.

The cost of offshore wind projects has plummeted over the last few years, as developers utilise larger turbines, capable of generating more electricity.

If the wholesale power price rises above the CfD strike price the power generators will pay back the extra cash to the government, meaning the projects could ultimately be subsidy free.

"The sector has targeted innovation, competition and skills to bring costs down, and at the same time the UK Government's supportive frameworks and instruments have boosted investor confidence," Hans Bunting, chief operating officer for renewables at Innogy SE, said in a statement.

Britain is also host to the world's largest fully operation offshore wind farm, Orsted’s 659 megawatt Walney Extension project.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Shri Navaratnam anad Jan Harvey)

By Susanna Twidale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:47aCENTRAL BANK OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Inflation slowdown continues
PU
08:46aCME GROUP : to Launch Bitcoin Options in Q1 2020
PR
08:45aNetflix chief says 'The Crown' will look a bargain after streaming explosion
RE
08:37aABI ASSOCIATION OF BRITISH INSURERS : People saving for a home among most at risk of financial catastrophe if they become ill or injured analysis reveals
PU
08:27aPM Johnson and Emir of Qatar discuss Aramco attacks in London meeting
RE
08:19aSenior Iranian military adviser threatens broad response to any U.S. move
RE
08:19aSaudi Aramco confident Khurais full output to resume by end-September
RE
08:19aLEBANESE PM AFTER MACRON TALKS : France working to reduce escalation after Aramco attack
RE
08:19aSaudi Arabia shows attack site damage as Iran pledges tough defence
RE
08:14aEquinor, SSE win British contract for largest offshore wind project
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse
3U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Viettel and Nokia broadcast 5G in Ho Chi Minh City
5MITSUBISHI CORP : Mitsubishi says Singapore-based oil trader lost $320 million in unauthorized trades

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group