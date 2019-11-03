Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Britain's plan to raise minimum wage backed by review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 07:28pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid is seen on Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's plan to raise the minimum wage to two-thirds of median earnings, taking it to 10.50 pounds ($13.58) an hour, was endorsed by an independent review on Monday that found setting a floor on pay had a negligible effect on job creation.

Companies are now likely to see wage costs rise after next month's snap national election whatever the outcome.

Conservative Finance Minister Sajid Javid said in September he would increase the National Living Wage (NLW) to the new target by 2024, provided economic conditions allowed, and expand its reach to all workers over the age of 21, down from 25 now.

The opposition Labour Party said it would raise the minimum wage to 10 pounds ($12.93) an hour immediately if it wins power.

An independent review commissioned by the government from economics professor Arindrajit Dube of the University of Massachusetts Amherst examined the impact of minimum wages in Germany, the United States, Britain and other countries.

"Based on the overall evidence - with a special emphasis on the recent, high quality, evaluations of the NLW and other more ambitious policies internationally - my report concludes that there is room for exploring a higher NLW in the UK up to two-thirds of the median wage," he said. "It will also be important to empirically evaluate and recalibrate any such ambitious policy based on new evidence down the road."

Javid said, "The evidence is clear that our approach is the right one." 

But Labour said Javid's pledge "was an insult to our hard working people".

"It's a derisory offer which people will have to wait years for," Labour's finance spokesman John McDonnell said. "Labour will immediately introduce a real living wage of 10 pounds an hour for everyone 16 and over, outstripping every publicity stunt figure the Tories invent."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Will Dunham)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:58pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Voting Opens for Next ADB President
PU
07:48pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Retail turnover rises 0.2 per cent in September (Media Release)
PU
07:37pAsian shares extend gains on trade deal hopes, U.S. job boost
RE
07:30pMcDonald's ousts CEO over consensual relationship with employee
RE
07:28pBritain's plan to raise minimum wage backed by review
RE
07:22pUK accountants gloomiest in a decade on Brexit and slow growth
RE
07:19pMcDonald's ousts CEO over consensual relationship with employee
RE
07:03pPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/11/04Premier calls for China-Australia ties back to normal track
PU
07:01pStan Group Announces Buy-a-Brick Powered by Liquefy Technology to Reward Staff Members Through Revenue Sharing
BU
06:51pKPMG to cut 65 UK partners
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
2SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
3SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION S : SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Aramco says attack did not impact finance..
4UNDER ARMOUR FACES U.S. FEDERAL PROBE OVER ACCOUNTING PRACTICES: WSJ
5Saudi Arabia starts Aramco IPO process

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group