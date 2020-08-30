Britain's treasury officials pushing for tax hikes -newspapers

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Treasury officials in Britain are pushing for tax hikes to plug holes blown in the public finances by the coronavirus pandemic, two British newspapers reported.

Such hikes will enable the exchequer to raise at least 20 billion pounds ($26.7 billion) a year, and some could be introduced in the November budget, the Sunday Telegraph said https://bit.ly/2YKTjar.

The Sunday Times newspaper said officials were drawing up plans for a 30 billion pound "tax raid" on the wealthy, businesses, pensions and foreign aid.

In its budget, the government also plans to raise both the capital gains tax and corporation tax, the Sunday Times https://bit.ly/32CQlWn added.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is considering a proposal to boost corporation tax to 24% from 19%, a move that would raise 12 billion pounds next year, rising to 17 billion in 2023-24, the paper said.

The Treasury said it does "not comment on speculation about tax changes ahead of fiscal events".

Britain's economic recovery from the shock of the pandemic has gathered pace, but government borrowing has exceeded 2 trillion pounds and fears of future job losses are growing.

The recovery will take time, however, after a record 20% economic contraction in the second quarter, the largest decline among the world's major economies.

Britain entered lockdown in late March and shops in England only reopened fully on June 15, followed by bars and restaurants on July 4.

Sunak has already indicated that some taxes will need to rise over the medium term. ($1=0.7491 pounds) (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)