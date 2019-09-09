Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Britain says travellers to EU will have duty-free shopping after no-deal Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 08:13pm EDT
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday said there would be a return of duty-free shopping for travellers to the European Union if the country leaves the bloc without a deal.

Those going to the EU won't have to pay UK excise duties on cigarettes and alcohol in a no-deal scenario, Britain's Treasury said, adding that a bottle of wine bought at London's Heathrow airport could be up to 2.23 pounds cheaper.

"As we prepare to leave the EU, I'm pleased to be able to back British travellers," finance minister Sajid Javid said in a statement.

"We want people to enjoy their hard-earned holidays and this decision will help holidaymakers' cash go that little bit further." 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to take Britain out of the EU with or without a deal on October 31.

Lawmakers who are concerned about the economic fallout from a no-deal Brexit have voted to force Johnson to seek a delay to avoid leaving without a deal, but he has said that he will not countenance an extension.

Duty-free shopping is already allowed for those travelling to non-EU countries, but was stopped for EU travellers when the bloc's Single Market was introduced.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:35pFrance to win Britain's finance crown in EU after Brexit - report
RE
08:13pBritain says travellers to EU will have duty-free shopping after no-deal Brexit
RE
08:10pEU studies reform of 'outdated' energy taxes, higher levies for air, sea transport
RE
07:59pDeadline looming, Japan struggles to elude Trump tariff threat
RE
07:22pIrish consumer sentiment slumps further as no-deal Brexit risk grows
RE
07:17pREPORT : Grizzlies refusing to buyout F Iguodala
RE
06:30pBank of America's push to turn around investment bank is bearing fruit
RE
06:01pU.S. states launch antitrust probe of Google, advertising in focus
RE
05:42pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Launch of the publication Breadfruit Germplasm Collection
PU
05:39pTelefonica plans to offer voluntary redundancy to up to 20% of Spain staff
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. states launch antitrust probe of Google, advertising in focus
2SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : Canada's Suncor to install cogeneration units at oil sands plant for C$1.4 billion
3SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : urges WeWork to shelve IPO - FT
4ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC : ELLINGTON FINANCIAL : Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share and Announces Est..
5FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES : Minimizing Cybersecurity Impact from Human Error in ICS Networks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group