Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Britain searches for post-Brexit trading opportunities in South East Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 07:28pm EDT
Dominic Raab is seen at the Foreign and Commonwealth building after being appointed as the Foreign Secretary by Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab will travel to Thailand on Wednesday to attend a meeting of 10 South East Asian countries, searching for new trading opportunities and stronger diplomatic ties ahead of Britain's exit from the European Union.

Raab, appointed last week as part of new Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pro-Brexit cabinet, will use his first international trip in his post to attend a meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers in Bangkok.

"For too long, our trade focus has been on Europe. We need to expand our horizons, and raise our game. That means grasping the enormous global opportunities for the UK," he said in a statement ahead of the trip.

"This region is already worth 36 billion pounds ($43.80 billion) per year in trade with the UK - and there are opportunities for us to boost that trade to benefit UK businesses and consumers."

Under Johnson, Britain is due to leave the EU on Oct. 31 regardless of whether it has a transition deal to preserve trading arrangements with the bloc. Critics say that would badly disrupt the flow of goods with the EU - its largest trading partner.

Advocates of Brexit have long argued that one of the biggest benefits of leaving the EU will be an ability to strike new bilateral trade deals rather than relying on EU-level agreements.

The ASEAN countries are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.57% 0.91753 Delayed Quote.0.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:40pKOSTAT STATISTICS KOREA : Monthly Industrial Statistics, June 2019
PU
07:33pUK car investment slumps over 70% on no-deal Brexit fears
RE
07:28pMood darkens for UK's smaller manufacturers, consumers stoic
RE
07:28pBritain searches for post-Brexit trading opportunities in South East Asia
RE
07:08pIrish central bank raises growth forecast
RE
06:47pTrump warns China against delaying trade deal as talks resume
RE
06:14pAlaska mine developer Northern Dynasty wins U.S. EPA reprieve, shares soar
RE
05:43pONE DIRECTION : Brexit-hit pound facing gravity of parity
RE
05:42pU.S. Congress seeks to jump start stalled self-driving car bill
RE
05:24pFinancials Down Slightly as Traders Tread Water Ahead of Fed -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : forecasts strong revenue even as iPhones drop to under half of sales
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Expensive Gilead, Novartis cancer therapies losing patients to experimenta..
3Trump warns China against delaying trade deal as talks resume
4MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Oreo maker Mondelez raises sales forecast as emerging market..
5AMGEN : Amgen results beat estimates, lung cancer trial planned

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group