Britain to invest 56 million pounds in battery storage in South Africa

08/29/2018 | 12:32pm CEST

LONDON (Reuters) -

Britain's Prime Minister Teresa May has committed 56 million pounds towards investment in battery storage in South Africa during her current trip to the country, the government told Reuters on Wednesday.

Battery storage will allow the country to manage peaks and troughs in energy supply – storing energy from solar, wind and other renewable projects, to then be used as and when it is needed.

The investment is being financed via Britain's contribution to a $5.4 billion Clean Technology Fund, which provides funding for developing countries to scale up low-carbon technologies.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)

