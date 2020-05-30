Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Britain to launch big stimulus package before summer - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/30/2020 | 06:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of the Canary Wharf financial district in London

Britain's government is planning to launch a big stimulus package before the summer with a focus on creating jobs and infrastructure projects to help drag the economy out of the coronavirus crisis, the Financial Times reported.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak declined on Friday to say whether he would bring forward his next budget statement, due in the autumn, to spell out how he will tackle Britain's surging debt.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was elected in December after promising to upgrade the country's creaking infrastructure and the FT said this would form a central part of its recovery programme, along with the retraining of workers.

"We are trying to identify shovel-ready projects -- we want to get a move on with this," it quoted one minister as saying.

Sunak said on Friday that employers hammered by the coronavirus shutdown would have to gradually start contributing to the government's hugely expensive wage subsidy scheme, but only from August.

The government has been paying since March 80% of the wages of workers who are temporarily laid off, and who now total 8.4 million, to limit a surge in unemployment.

While that has been warmly welcomed by unions and business groups there are still fears that many jobs will go in sectors which will struggle to reopen, such as hospitality, retail and aviation.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:19aLufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels over state bailout
RE
06:53aBritain to launch big stimulus package before summer - FT
RE
06:45aOFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF : President Ghani accepts credentials of new Russian Ambassador
PU
06:44aeSwatini's economy forecast to shrink 6.7% due to coronavirus
RE
04:41aTullow Oil says 58 workers test positive for COVID-19 offshore Ghana
RE
03:45aGERMAN FEDERAL CHANCELLOR : UN COVID-19 meeting Coronavirus assistance for developing countries
PU
03:25aComment by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas on the European Commission's proposal regarding EU budget 2021-2027 and a new recovery instrument
PU
03:15aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF HUNGARY : The countries of Europe should not act as if they do not want good relations with China
PU
03:10aWage support programme now protects 137,000 persons' jobs
PU
03:10aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China defers income tax payments for small firms, household businesses
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends mostly higher as U.S.-China spat simmers
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Bets Big on China Electric Cars, Batteries
3UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : cutting 13 top jobs, adding international flights in July
4ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google postpones Android 11 unveiling amid U.S. protests
5ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group