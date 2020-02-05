Britain wants Canada-style trade deal with EU - minister

"We want a Canada-style agreement that incorporates goods and services and cooperation in other areas. We accept that comes with consequences ... for both sides," Pincher said at an event in Warsaw.

The EU-Canada deal will remove 99% of tariffs, but Ottawa has not had to align its rules with the EU.

Brussels counters that Britain's geographical proximity and UK-EU economic interdependence make alignment necessary to protect EU consumers and businesses.

