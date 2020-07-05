Britain weighs vouchers to boost spending in virus-hit sectors, Guardian says

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is considering plans to hand out vouchers of 500 pounds for adults, and 250 pounds for children, to spend in sectors of the economy hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis, the Guardian said on Sunday.

The proposals were drawn up by the Resolution Foundation think tank, which recently held talks with the Treasury, the newspaper said.

The vouchers are to be spent only in sectors such as hospitality and "face to face" retail, as opposed to online buying, it added https://bit.ly/2ZAEYNq.

Sunak is set to make an announcement in a few days on the government's job support schemes and its plans to steer the economy through the pandemic.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)