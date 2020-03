"The government will pay self-employed people who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus a taxable grant worth 80% of their average monthly profits over the last 3 years up to 2,500 pounds per month," Sunak said at the government's daily news conference.

"It will be open to anyone with trading profits up to 50,000 pounds," he added.

