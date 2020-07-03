Britain will set out further reopening timetable next week

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would set out a timetable next week for when remaining sectors of the British economy would be allowed to reopen, citing examples like indoor gyms, swimming pools and nail bars.

"Next week we will set out a timetable for their reopening, though of course I can only lift those remaining national restrictions as and when it is safe to do so," he said at a news conference on Friday.

