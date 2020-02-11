Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BritePool : Offers Web Publishers Free Single Sign-on Technology at IAB Annual Leadership Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 07:01am EST

BritePool, the nation’s leading company dedicated to providing identity verification for effective digital advertising, announced today that it would provide web publishers with free Single Sign-On technology, to enable them to enroll and authenticate website visitors seamlessly. The announcement was made at the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Annual Leadership Meeting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005117/en/

BritePool Single Sign-On Technology: Example One (Photo: Business Wire)

BritePool Single Sign-On Technology: Example One (Photo: Business Wire)

“To help ad-supported open-web publishers avoid potentially substantial costs, we decided to offer our Single Sign-On technology for free,” said David Moore, the CEO of BritePool. Moore is also an Ex Officio member of the IAB Board of Directors and former IAB Board Chairman.

“Ongoing changes in browser technology and expanded consumer privacy concerns are shifting the playing field for programmatic ads. To maintain advertising revenues, web publishers will need to grow their first-party (logged-in) user bases,” said Bob Perkins, BritePool’s COO. “We decided that we could help the industry, and benefit BritePool, with this offer,” Perkins added.

“We are now talking with early advertisers about the benefits of BritePool,” said Moore. “BritePool delivers unprecedented value to programmatic advertising on the ad-supported open web. By targeting the BritePool ID (instead of cookies), BritePool combines accurate ad-delivery to verified identities, advertiser access to previously unreachable website visitors whose browsers currently block third-party cookies, and the preservation of consumer privacy,” Moore added.

“Of course, we hope web publishers who adopt our SSO technology will work with BritePool to grow their revenues,” said Moore. “But it’s not a requirement. We are making a no strings attached offer,” he added.

“Ultimately, every publisher will employ Single Sign-On (SSO) technology in the way that fits their audience and content,” said Perkins. “We are releasing mockups of the SSO technology that we created for CBS, one of our supporters. These are merely different illustrations of possible implementations,” Perkins added.

Web publishers who would like to meet with BritePool at the IAB meeting, to discuss the SSO technology, should contact Dave Moore (David.Moore@BritePool.com).

About BritePool

Located in New York City, BritePool is the nation’s leading company dedicated to providing identity verification for advertisers and publishers, to enable effective programmatic advertising, while preserving consumer privacy, in the approaching world without third-party cookies. For additional information, visit BritePool.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:10aMEDIASET : Espana And Atresmedia Fined For Anti-Competitive Behavior
AQ
07:10aMASCO CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:10aEXELON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:10aEURONET WORLDWIDE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:09aCRITEO S.A. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:08aCBB and SWIFT hold workshop on Financial Crime Compliance (FCC) (February 11th, 2020)
PU
07:08aDONGJIANG ENVIRONMENTAL : Articles of association of dongjiang environmental company limited
PU
07:08aEquity Index Highlights - February 2020 edition
PU
07:08aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :proposed divestment of entire issued & paid-up share cap of subsidiary, axcelasia taxand s/b
PU
07:08aDIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED : Q4 2019 Conference Call Slide Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Swung to Surprise 4Q Loss, Cuts Dividend as Diesel Issue Bites
2AMS : AMS : Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rose
3Oil rises from 13-month low as new virus cases slow
4MICHELIN : MICHELIN : shares fall after tire maker sees lower 2020 operating income
5TUI says exceptional holiday bookings helps to offset 737 MAX woes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group