British Airways cabin crew overhaul to drive redundancies - document

04/29/2020 | 09:24am EDT

British Airways is planning a major overhaul of its cabin crew that will "significantly reduce" their numbers, according to an internal memo circulated on Wednesday, after parent IAG moved to cut as many as 12,000 of the airline's 42,000 staff.

Senior long-haul flight attendants stand to lose out as the carrier scraps its three existing cabin-crew organisations and reassigns a smaller number of staff to a single lower-cost entity, under plans outlined in the memo seen by Reuters.

"Our proposals aim to save as many jobs as possible and secure a sustainable future," according to the note from an in-flight customer experience executive that was later circulated among representatives of BA's 16,500 cabin crew.

A BA spokeswoman declined to comment on the memo. Two union sources told Reuters they were aware of its content.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Laurence Frost; Additional reporting by Sarah Young in London; Editing by Edmund Blair)

