Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

British Airways faces £183.4 million fine over data theft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 02:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: British Airways aircraft are seen at Heathrow Airport in west London

(Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG said on Monday the UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) intends to impose a penalty of £183.4 million for the theft of customer data from the airline's website last year.

The airline revealed last September that the credit card details of hundreds of thousands of its customers were stolen in an attack on its website and app.

It said the ICO had indicated it proposes to impose the penalty, which equates to 1.5% of its worldwide turnover for 2017.

"We are surprised and disappointed in this initial finding from the ICO," said Alex Cruz, BA's chairman and chief executive.

"British Airways responded quickly to a criminal act to steal customers' data. We have found no evidence of fraud/fraudulent activity on accounts linked to the theft," he said, adding an apology to customers for any inconvenience caused.

Willie Walsh, International Airlines Group's chief executive, said BA would be making representations to the ICO in relation to the proposed fine.

"We intend to take all appropriate steps to defend the airline's position vigorously, including making any necessary appeals," he said.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and James Davey in London; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Paul Sandle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:09aOil prices edge up; gains capped as investors eye global risks
RE
03:08aGerman export engine revs up in May, but second-quarter still looks weak
RE
03:02aSovereign investors shun Europe for Asia, emerging markets
RE
02:53aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Bruker nesten 4 milliardar på tannhelse i fylka
PU
02:52aAsian shares stumble as bets off on sharp U.S. rate cuts
RE
02:50aAsian shares stumble as bets off on sharp U.S. rate cuts
RE
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aBOJ OSAKA BRANCH HEAD : External demand to rebound from soft patch
RE
02:48aThai central bank has no need to quickly adjust policy - governor
RE
02:44aFrench central bank trims second-quarter growth estimate to 0.2%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : shares rise as 18,000 global job cuts begin
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Saudi airline flyadeal picks Airbus jets over grounded Boeing MAX
3SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupta
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : China tech giant Baidu partners with Geely, Toyota
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About