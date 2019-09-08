Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

British Airways pilots ground planes in unprecedented 48-hour strike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 07:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: British Airways aircraft are seen at Heathrow Airport in west London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways pilots began a 48-hour strike on Monday, grounding most of the airline's flights and disrupting thousands of travellers' plans in unprecedented industrial action over a pay dispute.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) last month gave the airline notice of three days of industrial action in September, in what is the first ever strike by BA pilots.

Following the strikes on Sept. 9 and 10, another day of industrial action is scheduled for Sept. 27.

BALPA has said that British Airways (BA) should share more of its profits with its pilots. BA has said the strike action is unjustifiable as its pay offer was fair.

Thousands of customers have had to seek alternative travel arrangements, and the airline has come in for criticism over how it handled communications with passengers ahead of the strikes.

"This strike will have cost the company considerably more than the investment needed to settle this dispute," BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton said in a statement on the eve of the strike.

"It is time to get back to the negotiating table and put together a serious offer that will end this dispute."

Last Thursday, the airline dismissed a new offer by BALPA as an "eleventh hour inflated proposal" that was not made in good faith. BALPA had said it would have called off the strikes this week if BA had engaged with the offer.

A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged both sides to end the dispute.

Asked about the strike action, a spokeswoman for British Airways said: "We remain ready and willing to return to talks with BALPA."

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is investigating the airline after it enraged some travellers by wrongly telling them their flights had been cancelled.

The regulator also reminded the airline to proactively tell customers of their rights. During the strikes, BA must offer the passengers reimbursement for cancelled flights, alternate travel arrangements under comparable conditions or a new flight at a later date.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -0.35% 430.1 Delayed Quote.-30.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:08pAct now to get ready for recession, think-tank urges Britain
RE
07:05pBritish Airways pilots ground planes in unprecedented 48-hour strike
RE
03:17pOil producers committed to balancing market, says UAE energy minister
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : U.S. Retail Sales, Consumer-Price Data
DJ
02:54pMexico's budget needs to balance weak growth, fiscal discipline
RE
02:00pSaudi Arabia names veteran prince as energy minister
RE
01:27pU.S. will sanction whoever purchases Iran's oil - official
RE
01:12pU.S. WILL SANCTION WHOEVER PURCHASES IRAN'S OIL : official
RE
12:45pChina Says Growth Is Fine. Private Data Show a -2-
DJ
12:45pChina Says Growth Is Fine. Private Data Show a Sharper Slowdown.
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ferrari to lift lid on new F8 Spider to maintain fast track growth
2PANDA GREEN ENERGY : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTEREST IN A SUBSIDIARY
3CLPH CHINA LOGISTICS PROPERTY : MINIMUM COUPON RATE OF THE NEW NOTES
4DAIMLER AG : MERCEDES-BENZ GLE 350 DE 4MATIC AND GLC 300 E 4MATIC: New third-generation plug-in hybrids: The n..
5U RIGHT INTERNATIONAL : CHANGE IN ULTIMATE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group