Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

British Airways pilots to strike for three days in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 12:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways pilots are to go on strike for three days in September, their union said on Friday, in a dispute over pay that could disrupt the peak summer holiday season.

Last month, the pilots overwhelmingly voted for industrial action and the airline, which is part of IAG, failed in a court bid to stop them.

"The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) has today given notice to British Airways that it will call on its members to strike on 9th, 10th and 27th September 2019," the union said in a statement.

"It is clear, following discussions with members over the last few days, that BA's most recent offer will not gain the support of anywhere near a majority of its pilots."

British Airways said the strike action was unjustifiable as their pay offer was fair and that the strikes would destroy the travel plans of tens of thousands of customers.

"We are now making changes to our schedule. We will do everything we can to get as many people away on their journeys as possible," the airline said in a statement.

"However, it is likely that many of our customers will not be able to travel and we will be offering refunds and re-bookings for passengers booked on cancelled flights."

The airline said it was exploring options to supplement its fleet with aircraft and crew from other airlines, known as wet-leasing, and working with partner airlines to schedule larger aircraft to take more customers.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:04pDivided G-7 Leaders Headed for Clashes at Tense French Summit -- Update
DJ
12:59pFor world's central banks, a call to hang together
RE
12:58pPOLICY RULE COULD HELP SHIELD FED FROM TRUMP PRESSURE : economist
RE
12:49pTIMELINE : Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war
RE
12:48pOP-ED : Every G7 country should have a feminist foreign policy
PU
12:42pServices Activity Rebounds in August -- Kansas City Fed
DJ
12:40pTrump Orders U.S. Businesses to Find Alternative to China -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:39pQualcomm wins a pause in enforcement of FTC ruling
RE
12:36pTrump Orders U.S. Businesses to Find Alternative to China -- Update
DJ
12:26pChina to impose extra tariffs on U.S. soy, beef and pork
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
2ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
3SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
4DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
5China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group