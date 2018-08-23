Log in
British Airways to suspend flights between London and Tehran

08/23/2018 | 04:39pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London

(Reuters) - British Airways said on Thursday it is suspending flights between London and Tehran because they are not commercially viable.

The route was reinstated in the wake of a 2015 accord between western powers and Iran under which most international sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for curbs on the country's nuclear programme.

Three months ago however, President Trump withdrew Washington from the deal, blasting it as flawed and reimposing sanctions to choke Iran's economy and force it to renegotiate or change direction.

British Airways, which is owned by Spanish-registered IAG, said its last outbound flight from London to Tehran will be on Sept. 22 and the last inbound flight from Tehran will be on Sept. 23.

"We are suspending our London to Tehran service as the operation is currently not commercially viable," the airline said in a statement.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Costas Pitas in London; Editing by Stephen Addison)

